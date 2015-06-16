My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Spotify

People Are Freaking Out Over Spotify's New Logo

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
People Are Freaking Out Over Spotify's New Logo
Image credit: Spotify
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

Without warning, popular music streaming service Spotify slightly updated the color scheme of its unassuming green and black logo, and the Internet has some opinions. Some (but very few) are for it, others are vehemently against, and most people are just plain confused. 

We all know change is hard. But Spotify’s new logo has more of a blue undertone rather than yellow. That’s more or less it.

Did the overnight change freak you out, too? Or are these people just overreacting? 

Related: Spotify Founder: No Need to Be No. 1 in Music Streaming

Related: Latest Investment Values Spotify at $8.2 Billion

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Spotify

Spotify Is in Advanced Talks to Buy SoundCloud

Spotify

Spotify Says Growth Has Quickened Since Apple Music's Launch

Spotify

Spotify Is Launching Its Video Service This Week