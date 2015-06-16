People Are Freaking Out Over Spotify's New Logo

June 16, 2015 3 min read

Without warning, popular music streaming service Spotify slightly updated the color scheme of its unassuming green and black logo, and the Internet has some opinions. Some (but very few) are for it, others are vehemently against, and most people are just plain confused.

We all know change is hard. But Spotify’s new logo has more of a blue undertone rather than yellow. That’s more or less it.

Did the overnight change freak you out, too? Or are these people just overreacting?

went running this morning, looked at Spotify’s app logo, saw it was a different green, thought I was having a stroke https://t.co/GTaIB5VdAS — Rylan Miller (@rylanmi) June 16, 2015

Stared at the Spotify logo on my iPhone for like a minute straight. They changed the color just a little bit and it was bugging me out. ? — Ian Hecox (@SmoshIan) June 16, 2015

Spotify slightly changed the color of its icon and, although it wasn't done DELIBERATELY to fuck with me, I can't imagine any other effect. — Margaret H. Willison (@MrsFridayNext) June 15, 2015

Many congrats to @Spotify for the ugliest sore-thumb icon ever. pic.twitter.com/rmcM6nmnvz — Parker (@parkr) June 15, 2015

I want to paint my room/whole life with the color of the updated spotify icon pic.twitter.com/snjl9dZQCb — claire (@CLAIREKRISTOF) June 15, 2015

I hope the new Spotify icon colour is a mistake. It looks like the app has the flu or something. pic.twitter.com/dipgPggfnE — Nacho Carretero M. (@carreteronacho) June 15, 2015

SPOTIFY PLEASE CHANGE THE COLOR OF YOUR LOGO BACK TO THE NORMAL GREEN SINCERELY EVERYONE — carly !! (@lueeeeek) June 16, 2015

Did Spotify change their logo color very slightly, or am I crazy? More importantly, was this really something worth tweeting about? — Cameron Hurley (@cameronhurley) June 16, 2015

Spotify spent all of the money they were supposed to allocate to artists for 2015 on changing the shade of green in their logo — samir mezrahi (@samir) June 16, 2015

"Did Spotify change the shade of green on its logo?", I said aloud, firmly cementing my title as World's Most Boring Woman. — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) June 15, 2015

Whaaaat? #Spotify changed the green from their logo. It’s Monday, don’t do this. pic.twitter.com/mi1VksXhKu — Kitty Florido (@iKitty) June 15, 2015