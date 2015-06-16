My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Etsy

Etsy Dips a Toe Into Crowdfunding for Makers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

As Etsy approaches its 10-year anniversary this week, the crafty online marketplace is attempting to expand its product offering to include another hot service that is fertilizing the maker-movement: Crowdfunding.

Today, Etsy took a play from another Brooklyn-based tech maker-movement company, Kickstarter, and is creating a crowdfunding pilot program. Etsy merchants can launch and run crowdfunding campaigns on the Etsy platform to pay for production costs including new equipment, material or extra help.

Successful Etsy merchants have an existing network of client contacts who make prime candidates for crowdfunding donors. “We believe that crowdfunding on Etsy is a natural way for sellers to forge even more resonant connections with their existing communities and customer bases and to grow in ways that may not have been possible before,” Joe Lallouz, product lead for Etsy’s Maker Innovation team, said in a blog post announcing the new service.

Related: Crowdfunding Nearly Tripled Last Year, Becoming a $16 Billion Industry

The crowdfunding pilot program will run for two months, from June 16 through August 16, only in the U.S., with a group of sellers who have been working to build their campaigns for the launch. The Etsy commission on the crowdfunding is the same as it is for the rest of Etsy: 3.5 percent of each transaction.

Like the Kickstarter model of crowdfunding, money raised on the Etsy platform will only be distributed if the campaign reaches its full funding goal. Otherwise, the campaign owner does not get anything and donor credit cards are not charged.

Related: For This Cat Cafe, Crowdfunding With Kickstarter 'Was Never About the Money'

Pilot crowdfunding campaigns on Etsy include, among others, Wind & Willow Home’s effort to raise $4,500 to pay for production costs associated with a new line of wooden marbled dishes, KattysHandcrafts goal to raise $350 to expand her product line to include clay cups, and TM1985’s campaign to raise $10,000 to design and build a new line of smaller, everyday leather bags.

For Etsy to add crowdfunding to its repertoire is an organic extension of its suite of maker services, but it’s also pretty important timing for the company to be polishing its image. The crafty marketplace has been struggling since its IPO earlier in April. Seperately, Amazon is rumored to be launching its own crafty marketplace, Handmade, which will go head-to-head with Etsy.   

Related: Déjà Vu 2012: A Zombie-Frankenstein JOBS Act 2.0 Is in the Works

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Etsy

Etsy Made Its First Profit as a Public Company -- and the Market Loves It

Etsy

Etsy's New Web Service Is Its Answer to Wordpress and Squarespace

Etsy

New Feature Enables Etsy Sellers to Shoot and Edit Product Videos From Smartphones