Score More Customers With Your Website With These 4 Tips

June 22, 2015 4 min read

With more and more people relying on their mobile devices to shop, it's a great time to turn your business website traffic into potential dollars.

Neil Patel from KISSmetrics, a website analytics service that measures data collection, states that 78 percent of mobile searches for local business information results in a purchase.

So it might be time to update your old site or make sure your new site is up to par. Web designer Nay Ayache outlined a few strategic steps to keep your website ready for all those mobile eyes. Here are four ways to make your business website more efficient in an online-driven world:

1. Choose a clean web design.

As a business, your goal is to have a high conversion rate and establish contact with potential customers. Design is an important part of any website, but not all online portals are created equally.

You can create an amazing website without letting form overshadow function, so avoid unnecessary items that will make it harder for your audience to get what they need, such as banners on the front page or long paragraphs on your contact page. Avoid placing important information in graphics and on pictures, since search engines can’t read them.

If you must use banners to highlight your content, include keywords in the picture’s title, alternative title and caption. If Google can’t index information, it might as well not exist.

2. Be mobile ready.

You may have noticed that the past year has seen an explosion of flat logos. This minimalist design is perfect for targeting mobile device visitors, as intricate designs may not look as great on a small screen as they do on a laptop. If your visitors have to repeatedly pinch their screens to access information, chances are they won’t visit again, and will move on to your competitor’s website.

The smartphone craze has forced businesses to now create responsive websites that automatically recognize screen resolution and resize the content to fit smaller screens. The website update to a mobile-friendly site may be costly, so comparison shop for a graphic designer who can work within your budget.

