My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Twitter

The Best Time to Tweet

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Best Time to Tweet
Image credit: Twitter
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We’ve told you time and time again that you need to turn off your phone before going to bed. But, as it turns out, those nighttime hours could be prime time for sending out some highly engaging tweets.

Buffer, a scheduling and analytics app for the major social platforms, analyzed all of the tweets that have been sent through their service since October 2010. That gave them 4.8 million tweets to work with. Here’s what they found.

The most popular time to tweet it

People love to tweet and eat. Noon to 1 p.m. is generally the most popular time to tweet, but it’s not necessarily the most effective. With so many tweets being blasted out, it’s easy for yours to get lost in the mix. Which brings us to...

Image credit: Buffer


Clicks, clicks, clicks.

If clicks are your goal, try sending out tweets with links between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. On average, these tweets earn the most clicks. The fewest clicks per tweet take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.  

(As a reminder, all of these times are local time. So what may be off-peak in Chicago, may be clickage-city in Paris. If you have a worldwide audience, this is something to take into consideration.) 

Get engaged.

If you’re looking for engagement (Buffer defines engagement as clicks, retweets, favorites and replies), night owls win again. The highest amount of engagement per tweet occurs between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., peaking between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tweet when fewer people are tweeting to increase your chances of being noticed.

In many cases, 70 to 80 percent of total engagement comes from clicks, says Kevan Lee of Buffer.

Image credit: Buffer

Best time for clicks worldwide.

For those with worldwide audiences, here’s a breakdown of the best time to tweet for clicks in 10 major time zones. Adjust your tweets accordingly.

  • Los Angeles, San Francisco, etc. (Pacific Time): 2 a.m.

  • Denver (Mountain Time): 7 p.m.

  • Chicago (Central Time): 2 a.m.

  • New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, etc. (Eastern Time): 11 p.m.

  • Madrid, Rome, Paris, Berlin, etc. (Central European): 7 p.m.

  • Cape Town, Cairo, Istanbul, etc. (Eastern European): 2 a.m.

  • Sydney (Australian Eastern): 2 a.m.

  • Hong Kong (Hong Kong Time): 5 a.m.

  • Shanghai, Taipei, etc. (China Time): Noon

  • Tokyo (Japan Time): 8 a.m.

Whether you’re looking for clicks or conversation, now you’re armed with the best times to tweet.  

Related: The Best Times to Tweet, Pin, Tumble and Post (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

5 Unconventional Ways to Grow Your Business Using Twitter

Twitter

Twitter Retweets Can Now Contain Photos, Videos, GIFs

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Makes It 'Super Easy' to Harass and Abuse Others