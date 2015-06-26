My Queue

Technology

A Classic Case: Blackberry Classic

A Classic Case: Blackberry Classic
Image credit: Blackberry
Blackberry Classic in white.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blackberry Classic is now available in white too. Image-savvy smartphone users can have the same communication brevity and business-friendly dependability that they’ve always enjoyed in a new color variant. The Blackberry Classic features a QWERTY keyboard, BlackBerry web browser, and all of the features of BlackBerry 10 OS. At the time of writing, BlackBerry had just released the BlackBerry Leap in white as well. Is the snowy look suitable for the executive look? Perhaps not; we still expect to see boardroom tables stocked with the main staple black devices.

Blackberry Leap in white.

