Beam Me Up: Seed Robotics

June 26, 2015 1 min read

Seed Robotics introduced Beam Pro, a futuristic video conferencing robot that enhances remote communication. The robot is managed by software on your Mac or PC via Wi-Fi or 4G LTE connections and can be controlled with the touch of a button on your personal keyboard. Beam Pro is equipped with two wide angle video cameras, an echo-canceling microphone, a 17 inch display and motorized casing so that it can walk and talk- literally. A fully charged battery can last up to eight hours and when you need to recharge, there’s a dock for that: simply drive Beam Pro onto its electrical contacts. Want to add dimension and presence to your multinational conference calls? Get bionic.