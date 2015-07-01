My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Networking

4 Habits of a Super-Connector

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Habits of a Super-Connector
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Bell + Ivy, marketer, speaker and author
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Super-connectors know everyone and everyone knows them. These people build relationships very quickly and with a lot of people. Super-connectors are invaluable people. They match people with opportunities and, in doing so, they leave their connections with a positive opinion of them and their abilities. 

One of the major misinterpretations people have about connectors is that is that it is easy to be a connector. It is not. In fact, it is very difficult to become a super-connector, because it requires the unique ability to understand a person's needs moments after meeting them. 

How can we become super-connectors?  Below are a few tips for anyone trying to become a super-connector. Not one tip is more important than another, but it is important to understand your personal strengths and weaknesses in each area so that you can focus on improving them one at a time.

“To strengthen your interpersonal influence, don’t win arguments. Instead, win hearts and minds.” - Mark Goulston, Real Influence: Persuade Without Pushing and Gain Without Giving In

Super-connectors know what we want.

One of the first questions a super-connector may ask you after you meet them is, “How can I help you?” This question is used to figure out exactly what it is a person wants so they can immediately create a lasting relationship with you by figuring out how to help you achieve your need. It is a brilliant tactic.  uper-connectors like to stay in “in the know.” They will know what each of their connections are capable of, who is in their network, and what connections need or are looking for. This allows them to instantaneously connect people based on needs and abilities, while increasing their own value.

Related: 3 Strategies and Reasons to Expand Your Network

Super-connectors make time for their connections.

A key element in staying connected and remembered is face time. People who live the life of a connector do not eat lunch alone; they find someone to eat with. They do not wait in the airport during layovers; they call someone in that city and meet for coffee. Connector types are constantly updating their network of their travel plans and whereabouts so that they remain fresh in the minds of their network. Even if every person they know is unavailable to meet, they will remember that they were invited to meet. These face-to-face interactions go along way for connectors.

Super-connectors take notes.

When most people add a new contact to their Rolodex, they take down basic information, such as phone number, email, or the person’s job title. Connectors go a step further and take notes. A connector may write down their first impressions of the person, how they met, where they met, and any immediate information gathered from the person. A connector would also make note of anyone that they connected the person to and why. This allows connectors to make everyone they meet for a second time to feel important and remembered.

Super-connectors are not afraid to loop in everyone.

When a connector has a question about something or finds something suspicious, they are not afraid to add everyone involved on an email and ask. This is what makes connectors transparent and in control of their network. Connectors do not allow people to change their opinion of someone or a situation without a public questioning. This is what makes a connector trustworthy and why they can trust people in their network. Being trustworthy and trusting is a key for super-connectors.

Are you trying to be a super-connector? Start small and stop to think, do you know any super-connectors?  Having a super-connector in your network will help you in expanding your network and give you someone to observe and you work to hone in on your skills.

Related: Is Dating Becoming Just Another Networking Opportunity for Entrepreneurs?

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Networking

What to Do When You Don't Know Anyone in the Room

Networking

Why Collecting Business Cards is Not Networking

Networking

Effective Networking Requires Mastering These 5 Skills