YouTube

10 New Features YouTube Is Rolling Out for Creators (Hint: 3-D Is Getting More Immersive)

Former Staff Writer
2 min read

If YouTube is crucial to your company’s marketing methods, the video giant just announced 10 new features to help streamline channel management for creators.

In a cheery video starring YouTube staffers -- inspired by a flood of listicle clips soaring across today’s web -- the company announced that, after having added 360 degree video capabilities on almost all devices last March, “we’re working on adding 3-D to the mix.”

“We like to experiment to see how far we can take the online video experience,” says YouTube communications manager Mariana De Felice. “So you’ll be able to look around and see an immersive world.”

Related: WATCH: Björk's New Music Video Is a Dazzling Harbinger of VR Technology

Additionally, if your business’ YouTube comments section tends to be inundated by junk, YouTube says it’s rejiggering rankings so that “the rate of dislikes on comments has dropped by more than 30 percent across YouTube. Huzzah!”

Other updates include the ability to update thumbnails and enable or disable monetization on mobile, as well as the forthcoming launch of YouTube Creator Community -- an online forum where creators can seek out collaborators, share advice and offer feedback to the platform.

Check out the full suite of new features in the video below:

Related: Why This YouTube Star Spends 2 Hours Daily Reading Audience Comments

