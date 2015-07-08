Five Tips For F&B 'Treps: Adam Bel Hadj, CEO, Coya Worldwide

July 8, 2015 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Setting up a F&B enterprise? Here are five tips from Coya Worldwide CEO Adam Bel Hadj to help make your establishment a success:

1. BE THE BRAND, AND STUDY YOUR MARKET

“Most importantly, make sure that you are always driven by passion. When you are driven by passion, you manage to overcome all odds to make things happen. We were lucky enough in Coya Dubai to be backed by so much genuine passion and continue to operate with this core driver. Believe in the concept, innovate, do your due diligence and test all scenarios. Get inspired and innovate. Whether it is for the concept or for your management style, always bring added value to everything that you do. Research, develop and find inspiration in everything that you do- to continue to bring fresh, noteworthy ideas that develop you as an individual.”



2. DETERMINE THE MOST ADVANTAGEOUS LOCATION FOR YOUR ENTERPRISE

“It is important to focus on a location that will benefit the brand. Should you wish to venture into F&B, focus on making yours a destination restaurant.”

3. MAKE HR A PRIORITY, NOT AN AFTERTHOUGHT

“Look after your staff and treat them with respect as they are your biggest asset and represent your brand. never forget that it is the team and the people behind each business that make it work. Make sure you find the right kind of passionate and committed people. Operate and treat them with respect and gain their trust. Trust them in return- as no successful business operates without complete trust.”

4. KNOW THE SYSTEM AND KNOW WHO TO TALK TO FOR HELP

“Be prepared to face many hurdles with bureaucracy, but make sure you have a network of people around you who you can go to for information and assistance when needed.”

5. MASTER COMMUNICATING WITH YOUR CLIENT BASE

“Work with your time to evolve and adapt; the clientele today is different from 10 years ago and is continuing to evolve rapidly. They now have access to platforms like social media and other relevant technology. This makes communication easier. It is important to keep up with this progressive market and maintain your communication with the client in all forms- through technology and face-to-face.”