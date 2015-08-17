Growth Strategies

If You're Not Course-Correcting, You're Not Taking Enough Risks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
If You're Not Course-Correcting, You're Not Taking Enough Risks
Image credit: georgetglover | Foap.com
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, PGi
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’ve always enjoyed spending time on the water. Few things in life are as soothing as grabbing the family, hopping on the boat and spending a day on the lake.

It’s interesting how many business cliches have come out of nautical life. Righting the ship, weathering the storm, all hands, passing with flying colors -- there are plenty of comparisons to be drawn between embarking on a boating journey and starting or maintaining a business.

However, my favorite has to be the idea of course correction. While not limited to boating, the idea of adapting to failure, overcoming unexpected obstacles and plotting a new course for your business, strategy or idea is an integral part of entrepreneurial success.

Related: You Can Be Bitter, or You Can Get Better

Course correcting is an invaluable skill for entrepreneurs. It’s one of those skills that you either learn willingly or it drags you along with it, kicking and screaming the whole way. If you’re not course-correcting, you’re not taking enough risks.

Risks are the name of the game in business in general, but specifically in entrepreneurship. To be an entrepreneur is to live surrounded by risk. You shouldn’t let fear of risk drive you. Remember: no one gets it right the first time.

Actually, that’s not entirely accurate. An insignificant percentage of people get it right the first time, and that kind of lightning isn’t something that can be bottled, studied and replicated. You will fail. But here’s a little something they won’t teach you in business school: failure can be exciting. Failure means that you’re trying new things, testing old boundaries and exploring new possibilities. You’re off the edge of the map.

It’s through that exploration that you discover something new. If you find yourself never changing course, you’re playing it too safe. That mentality might be sustainable for a time, but eventually long-term success and growth requires a leap of faith (or 10).

Effective course-correcting requires humility.

In business and in life, you have to know when a mistake is a mistake. You can fight tooth and nail to cover up a mistake or to redirect attention elsewhere, but all you’re doing is delaying the inevitable and proving yourself an ineffective leader.

When a mistake is made, you have to be humble enough to own up to it, to your co-workers, stakeholders, shareholders and whomever else. I’m not saying it isn’t difficult, but only with that kind of humility can you learn to effectively move forward after a misstep and regain the confidence of those around you.

Related: Your Business Has Two Options: Adapt or Die

Without course corrections, your competitors will out-maneuver you.

Business today is more agile than it has ever been, and you have to match that agility if you want to be in this for the long haul. Adaptability is key to long-term, sustainable growth. In today’s economy and business climate, it’s incredibly difficult to corner a market. You’re not going to develop something that is impervious to usurpation. Technology and the consumer simply moves too quickly.

Somewhere out there, a competitor you don’t even know exists is preparing to solve problems you didn’t even know you had.

Guess what? That’s OK. That same agility and adaptability will allow you to learn from your competition and react to their moves in the market -- at least you’ll have the opportunity to do so. Miss out on that opportunity and enjoy your slide into obsolescence.

Course-correcting means there’s more than one course.

It may sound obvious, but the very idea that course correction is possible implies that there’s more than one avenue to your destination. Having to adapt your strategies or plans to ever-changing business conditions doesn’t even necessarily mean you’ve made an error. It’s simply the nature of the beast.

It’s important not to treat failure as a dead end. Failure is a fork in the road. What you choose to do afterwards will ultimately end up defining both you and your business.

Related: The 4 Secrets to a Successful Pivot

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

How to Give People What They Want Online

Growth Strategies

7 Keys to Overcoming Risk on the Path to Success

Growth Strategies

13 Upcoming Conferences Every Serious Entrepreneur Should Attend