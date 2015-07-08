My Queue

Egg Shortage Forces Rita's to Pull Signature Custard From the Menu.

Egg Shortage Forces Rita's to Pull Signature Custard From the Menu.
Image credit: Rita's Italian Ice Facebook
Today is a rough day for custard fans, as the national egg shortage impinges on the availability of the frozen treat.

Italian ice company Rita's announced today that it would be pulling frozen custard from the menu due to the ongoing egg shortage. Until the Pennsylvania-based chain is able to acquire a sufficient amount of eggs, a new soft-serve ice cream will serve as a substitute in custard treats.

"Yes, there is a slight difference in taste and texture," the company writes on its website, in response to the question of if the new ice cream will taste different. "The egg in our Frozen Custard provides a rich, creamy flavor and texture — that’s what makes our product so unique! That being said, our soft-serve ice cream comes pretty darn close!"

The company reports it plans to maintain current prices, though prices will be at the discretion of franchisees. Once the egg supply "returns to a stable level," Rita's says it plans to transition back to frozen custard, and away from the soft-serve.

Last month, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger was forced to limit its breakfast hours due to the national egg shortage, which stems from bird flu outbreaks in the Midwest, Canada and Mexico. By mid-June, Whataburger had returned to full breakfast hours after securing additional egg supply. 

