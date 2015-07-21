Chipotle Just Put an Official Price on Its Most Famous Secret Menu Item

July 21, 2015 2 min read

To the delight of Chipotle employees and the despair of cheap customers, the burrito chain is putting an official price on a secret menu item.

The company recently and without much fanfare standardized pricing for the off-menu “quesarito.” Now, the quesadilla-wrapped burrito costs $3.50 more than a typical burrito, despite the only added ingredients being cheese and a second tortilla. Previously, many locations would simply charge customers for the price of a regular burrito, though some would charge for the price of both a burrito and a cheese quesadilla.

Chipotle's communications director Chris Arnold that there are typically no hard and fast rules in how they treat off-menu items. "In the case of the quesarito, people were ordering them with enough frequency, and we'd see confusion among customers from time to time because they could be charged differently when they order it."

The quesarito developed a cult following amongst Chipotle lovers who enjoyed the addition of melted cheese to the tortilla wrap. However, it was a major source of annoyance amongst Chipotle employees, as it threw a wrench in the company's speedy assembly-line style.

customer at chipotle: can I have a quesarito? me: https://t.co/sq2Hxbem6r — nick (@surfboarts) July 16, 2015

According to a memo posted by an employee on Twitter, the new standardized process of dealing with customers ordering the quesarito is to inform them of the additional $3.50 charge and then have them step to the side as the quesadilla is warmed on the tortilla press. If customers object to the added charge, employees are instructed to explain that they must account for the additional time needed to make the off-menu item.

"Can I have a quesarito?" "It's extra now, is that okay?" "..oh..never mind" Us: pic.twitter.com/kjAg8SLV3j — The Chipotle Crew (@chiptalk101) July 16, 2015

