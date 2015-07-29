Saudi Arabia's Future Female Entrepreneurs

July 29, 2015 1 min read

Saudi Arabia's best and brightest women are ambitious, to say the least. In a study across female universities in Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah, it looks like a new wave of entrepreneurs is coming. This infographic by Glowork highlights the key points from the study. Most are prioritizing professional development over other factors when choosing a job, and many seem to want to start their own enterprises from the get-go!