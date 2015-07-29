Infographics

Saudi Arabia's Future Female Entrepreneurs

Saudi Arabia's Future Female Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saudi Arabia's best and brightest women are ambitious, to say the least. In a study across female universities in Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah, it looks like a new wave of entrepreneurs is coming. This infographic by Glowork highlights the key points from the study. Most are prioritizing professional development over other factors when choosing a job, and many seem to want to start their own enterprises from the get-go!

 

