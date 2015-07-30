Save It: SanDisk Improves Flash Storage

July 30, 2015 1 min read

As the need for external storage grows, SanDisk Corporation, a global leader in flash storage solutions, understands that the products must keep up too. The company has released two new USB 3.0 flash drives; the 128GB SanDisk Ultra Fit which is the world’s smallest USB 3.0 and the 256GB SanDisk Ultra, the company’s highest capacity USB flash drive to-date. Both deliver speeds up to ten times faster than a standard USB 2.0, which lets you save your favorite photos, videos and music in a flash.