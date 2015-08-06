Editor's Note

The Overall Message You Are Sending At The Office

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Overall Message You Are Sending At The Office
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Chief Communications Officer, KBW Investments
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There are a few things that I find irritating at work, and most of these revolve around time. The lack of respect for other people’s time, wasting time via make-work projects, and most of all, stinginess with time. By stinginess I mean that greedy type of person who clocks in at 9:00 a.m. sharp and clocks out right at 6:00 p.m. Or that person who nickels and dimes the company for a weekend there, or an evening here. Nickel and diming doesn’t always mean billing the company for extra hours, it can also be in the form of emotional taxation- like when you bring up those extra hours in a whiney, pity party voice. Don’t get me wrong, I think everyone has a right to their free time and it’s healthy to switch off, but when you are needed to pull a weekend with your team, you are needed. There really is no two ways about it.

I especially dislike people who forget that senior positions (and entrepreneurial endeavors) require much more of a time commitment than the average admin position. If you think that putting in 10 hours of overtime makes you super special, then perhaps you should consider a less challenging career. Shift work, like at a fast food restaurant or at a clothing boutique of some sort, might suit you better because you have set hours and you’re not obligated to complete a stack of paperwork and respond to an inbox full of emails when your shift is over. You shouldn’t consider upper management jobs in any of those fields either, because those senior positions will require overtime as well- you’re the boss and you’ve gotta get it done. When I was a child, we were taught that those types of industries, service industries, were called the tertiary sector. (I’m not sure if that term is still in use.) There’s no shortage of jobs in those arenas, so next time you are having a “poor me” moment, consider the switch to a junior level client-facing service position. Then I think you’ll be “poor me”-ing (rightfully so) on a much grander scale after trying to placate the general public for eight hours straight. (This is coming from personal experience- I have worked long and hard in a few service sectors, and I know how difficult it can be to please a crazy customer.)

This brings me to my next point: if you don’t realize how fortunate you are to have a career, consider people who are locked out of a position like yours due to lack of skillset, lack of education or lack of advantageously positioned connections. When I hear people complaining about working overtime, I stifle the urge to remind them how truly lucky they are to have made it that far up the corporate ladder. Many of these big complainers are woefully unqualified; that makes it that much harder for me to keep my opinion to myself. I think this all ties into being sloppy and/or lazy. If you are not meticulous in your duties, it suggests that you have the “poor me” overtime attitude. To me, sloppiness indicates that you think that being out the door at 6:00 p.m. is more important than presenting respectable work.

To those of you indulging in the pity party, spend an extra 15 minutes at the office every day, clean up your mess so that no one else is stuck with it, appreciate the fact that someone believed in you enough to appoint you to a senior position, only put forward work that you are really proud of, and finally, take your ego out of the equation and get your unattractive laziness in check. Then you will know, on an intrinsic level, what dignity feels like. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Editor's Note

Need to Make A Change? Do It Immediately!

Editor's Note

Redefining Definitions: Making Your Own Benchmark For Success

Editor's Note

Here's To The Crazy Ones: Swimming Against The Tide