travel startups

Mobile travel start-up ixigo set to enter inter-city cabs aggregation space with Rutogo acquisition

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mobile travel start-up ixigo set to enter inter-city cabs aggregation space with Rutogo acquisition
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ixigo, India’s leading mobile travel search marketplace, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Square Hoot Hikes Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Rutogo, an inter-city cabs aggregator, for an undisclosed amount. As part of the deal, the Rutogo team will be joining ixigo to scale its fast-growing cabs app by building a marketplace for inter-city taxi owners and vendors.

Launched in 2007 in Gurgaon by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, ixigo connects over 60 million travellers with content and deals from over 25,000 online, offline travel and hospitality businesses. The start-up aggregates and compares real-time travel information, prices and availability for flights, trains, buses, cabs, hotels, packages and destinations.

The acquisition fits well with ixigo’s overall strategy of providing comprehensive choice across intra-city and inter-city taxi booking options. Speaking on the same lines, Aloke Bajpai, Co-Founder & CEO, ixigo, said, “Rutogo’s team is passionate about the tourist taxi segment, and they had made considerable progress in building a marketplace with nearly 100 taxi vendors across India within a few months of operation. We will be launching outstation taxis in the coming weeks, and will also be opening up the cabs marketplace and partner with other booking apps in the inter-city taxis space shortly. With flights, trains, buses & cabs, we are now the most comprehensive transportation search in India.”

A few months earlier, ixigo had launched the first Indian meta-search app for cabs on the Google Play Store. ixigo cabs app allows travellers to search across app-based taxi providers such as Ola, Uber and Easycabs. With over 100,000 downloads, as of date, ixigo cabs is now the fastest growing app in ixigo’s portfolio, and is set to debut on iOS in a week’s time.

Commenting on the deal, Aneesh Rayancha, Co-founder, Rutogo, said, “ixigo shares our vision of becoming the leading marketplace for local and outstation cabs. We are quite enthusiastic about joining forces with the most innovative mobile business in the travel and transportation category”.

The app was earlier limited to intra-city taxis and autos transport, but with Rutogo, ixigo will expand into the inter-city tourist segment which fits well with its audience of travellers. Venus Dhuria, Co-founder, Rutogo, added further, “The market potential for app-based taxi booking is estimated to be worth $9 billion, and inter-city cab bookings will form a majority of that, given the higher value of such transactions.  We are confident that with ixigo, we will build India’s leading cabs search marketplace with the biggest inventory of intra and inter-city cabs inside one app.”

This is the second acquisition in the last one month for ixigo, which earlier announced that it had acqui-hired ‘The Indian Backpacker’. Micromax, India’s leading smartphone manufacturer recently invested in ixigo to bundle travel services natively into their new range of Android phones, a move that will help ixigo go from its 6.5 million monthly active users to over 30 million monthly active users by the end of 2016.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

travel startups

Diving Into The Entrepreneurial Sea

travel startups

This Husband-Wife Duo Are Changing The Way People Travel

travel startups

Is this startup India's answer to YMCA