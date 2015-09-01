Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Is Expecting Identical Twin Girls

September 1, 2015 2 min read

Marissa Mayer, chief executive of Yahoo, is expecting twins.

"I'm pregnant! In fact, I'm expecting identical twin girls, likely arriving in December," she announced on her personal Tumblr this morning, adding that she plans on working "throughout" her pregnancy:

Since my pregnancy has been healthy and uncomplicated and since this is a unique time in Yahoo's transformation, I plan to approach the pregnancy and delivery as I did with my son three years ago, taking limited time away and working throughout.

Mayer had her son in 2012, a mere three months after she took the reins at Yahoo. Her nearly nonexistent time away from work, coupled with the rumored nursery she installed on-site, brought Yahoo's parental leave policy to the forefront. Approximately a year after Mayer gave birth, the company extended its coverage, nearly doubling maternity paid leave for mothers to 16 weeks and adding eight weeks of paid leave for fathers.

In contrast to Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, who has been vocal about the difficulties facing women juggling work and family obligations, Mayer has been largely quiet on the work-life balance front. Still, in her largely peppy post, the Yahoo CEO alluded to the fact that her already full plate is about to get more crowded:

Moving forward, there will be a lot to do for both my family and for Yahoo; both will require hard work and thoughtful prioritization. However, I'm extremely energized by and dedicated to both my family and Yahoo and will do all that is necessary and more to help both thrive.

Mayer's announcement adds to a growing trend of high-profile tech figures communicating personal news directly (on their companies' platforms, of course). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently took to the social network to announce that he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting their first child, while Sandberg wrote a heartfelt, emotional Facebook post following the death of her husband, David Goldberg.

