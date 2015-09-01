Hiring

Man Accidentally Sends Naked Selfies to HR Manager After Receiving Job Offer

While scantily clad selfies may have helped heighten the profiles of social media marvels like Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian, they’re probably not the best career move when it comes to those in corporate America.  

This is a lesson that a 23-year-old Chicago resident learned the hard way. After landing a job at a St. Charles, Ill. company earlier this month, he mistakenly sent two naked selfies over the course of three days to the human resources manager who offered him the position.

Immediately upon receipt, the HR manager phoned the police. "My understanding is they've rescinded the offer of employment," local police chief Michael Ruth told The Chicago Tribune.

According to a police report, the applicant admitted to sending the racy pics, but explained that they were meant for someone else. "[Police] advised the offender to cease any contact with the victim," according to the report.

"We're seeing it much more often now with our young people sending inappropriate photos of themselves," Ruth says of a noted increase in sexting-related complaints. "The next thing you know, it takes on a life of its own."

