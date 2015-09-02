Google

Google Is Starting to Penalize Mobile Sites That Do This

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Is Starting to Penalize Mobile Sites That Do This
Image credit: l i g h t p o e t / Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Google on Wednesday said it would begin penalizing the search rankings of websites that use pop-up mobile ads asking users to install an app, the latest move by the company that could have a big impact on advertisers, publishers and other content creators.

In a post on its Webmaster Central Blog, Google said that app install ads which block a large amount of content from users and prompt them to install various applications are a big no-no in their book.

“Our analysis shows that it is not a good search experience and can be frustrating for users because they are expecting to see the content of the web page,” Daniel Bathgate, a software engineer at the company, wrote.

The company will now tell sites during its Mobile-Friendly Tests that they should avoid showing such interstitials. After November 1, sites that ignore Google’s advice will no longer be considered “mobile-friendly,” a big factor in how Google determines which sites appear at the highly valuable top spots in search rankings.

This follows an internal study by the company that showed just how much users hate such ads – 69% of people who encounter them abandoned the entire page completely, versus the 9% who actually ventured to press the “get app” button.

Google, as someone pointed out on Twitter, isn’t even exempt from these type of in-your-face ads:

Mobile ads are also facing rebuke from Apple, whose new iPhone software will reportedly allow ad-blocking software.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Google Dissolves AI Advisory Board Amid Employee Protest

Google

Google Says It Was Paying Men Less Than Women in Some Jobs

Innovation Now

8 of the Coolest Projects to Come Out of X, Google's Moonshot Factory