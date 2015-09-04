Cutting Edge: Samsung Releases Galaxy S6 edge+

September 4, 2015 1 min read

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S6 edge+ with a host of innovative new features. While hardware upgrades like 4GB of RAM, an advanced camera system with quick launch capability and embedded wireless charging technology are all welcomed, it’s the software additions that put the new device over-the-top. Samsung leveraged the unique design of its predecessor to make the Galaxy S6 edge+ more user-friendly. It features the new Apps edge for easy access to your favorite apps, and enhanced People edge for easy communication with preferred contacts. From the edge screen, users can quickly find an app or their pre-set contacts to send a message or place a call. Galaxy S6 edge+ is the perfect blend of form and function. An added plus to the great specs? It looks damn good.