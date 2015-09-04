There's Now a Vending Machine That Dispenses Hot French Fries

September 4, 2015 2 min read

In a world where you can buy shoes and cupcakes via vending machine, why not french fries?

Entrepreneurs and students at Wageningen University in the Netherlands have invented a vending machine that serves up fresh batches of french fries and condiments, reports Eater. The machine has the capability to deep fry frozen strips of potato, spitting them out as fresh french fries in about two minutes.

Sadly, the french-fry vending machine is currently only a prototype, with the single functioning machine on campus at Wageningen University. However, developers say they would love to expand the concept, making french fry vending machines an international reality.

HEBBEN. Op de @WageningenUR staat de eerste volautomatische #frietpatat-machine. Heb je in 120 sec. je friet/patat. https://t.co/FhO3cBL9Xw — NOS op 3 (@nosop3) September 2, 2015

Automated dining is on the rise across the world, as restaurants look for high-tech ways to cut costs and speed up work behind the scenes. Earlier this week, a restaurant opened in San Francisco with everything from ordering to pickup controlled by machines, while chains such as McDonald’s and Panera have invested in touchscreen ordering and payment kiosks.

