Growth Strategies

CSR, Ethics and Integrity In The Middle East Enterprise Space

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
CSR, Ethics and Integrity In The Middle East Enterprise Space
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
VP of Sales, Bayt.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In recent years, corporate social responsibility (CSR), has gained prominence and support from companies in the Middle East and wider society. Organizations no longer see themselves solely as profit-making machines, but as contributing and conscientious members of the community as a whole. Adoption of CSR practices in the Middle East region has improved significantly over the past decade and is currently at an all-time high. One clear sign that CSR in the region is gaining momentum is the fact that the majority (66.9%) of respondents in Bayt.com’s Corporate Social Responsibility: Is Your Company Making an Impact? poll, August 2013, claim that their companies do engage in CSR activities. Another 74.7% also claims that their companies actively motivate employees to participate in CSR activities. With stakeholders across the spectrum (governments, corporations, employees, and not-for-profits) realizing the importance of CSR, adoption can only go in one direction from here: forward.

According to the Bayt.com Corporate Social Responsibility in the Middle and North Africa poll, August 2013, 95% of polled professionals in the region feel it’s important that their company is socially responsible. This is just one more reason why businesses should be widening out their CSR strategies to include the long-term impact of business decisions on their communities. For professionals in the Middle East, the three main benefits of adopting a CSR strategy are considered to be an enhanced corporate reputation (28.5%), improved relationships with the community and stakeholders (10.4%), and strengthened employee commitment (9.9%). According to 64.7% of respondents, companies that engage in CSR do make an impact. In fact, an overwhelming 94.3% of respondents feel that corporate CSR strategies can directly contribute to business success. In light of these opinions, corporations can no longer afford to take CSR lightly, since their reputation as an employer and that as a product/service provider is being cultivated as much through their social actions as through their business decisions.

Indeed, in today’s media-driven society, image is everything. There’s no business disaster worse than making socially irresponsible decisions that damage a company’s reputation and revenue. According to the Bayt.com What Makes a Company an Attractive Place to Work? poll, February 2014, seven out of 10 professionals in the Middle East wouldn’t work for a company they aren’t proud of. Similarly, 98% of respondents in the Bayt.com Values, Ethics and Integrity in the MENA Workplace poll, June 2014, believe that it is important for their company to have sound ethics and integrity. If some companies in the Middle East still think that business is solely about profit maximization and the survival of the fittest, then they are wrong. Business is about solving problems, and doing so in a way that drives sustainability. And perhaps the most profound area of intellectual change going on at the moment is in the broadening out of the concept of sustainability to include the sustainability of a business itself.

For CSR initiatives to result in a truly sustainable future there needs to be more coordination between MENA governments and corporations, where governments would put together the necessary regulatory framework and engage all stakeholders, while corporations would move from purely philanthropic activities to sustainable programs addressing development challenges. In other words, national governments need to legalize and formalize CSR through regulations while simultaneously engaging corporations to ensure a quick and smooth adoption of such regulations. Both local and multinational companies need to adopt a localized CSR approach by proactively identifying issues and working with local communities and governments to solve them. No words convey the importance of sustainable development for the MENA region’s long-term prosperity and stability. Governments, private companies and civil society organizations will need to coordinate and commit themselves to sustainable development if the MENA region is to achieve its environmental, economic and social potential. Transparency and a just and ethical approach to doing business are critical for the Middle East. Creating an environment that encourages ethical practices and upholds strong values is imperative in attracting top talent, who seek work at organizations that are in line with their own ethical values and moral drivers. In fact, the majority of respondents (76.8%) in the Bayt.com Corporate Social Responsibility in the Middle and North Africa poll, say that working for a socially-responsible company is very important to them, with 89.8% stating that they believe the corporate sector has a moral responsibility to do CSR work.

With this in mind, companies across the MENA should increasingly work towards adopting more policies that actively nurture an ethical, integrity-driven workplace– one in which sustainability, transparency and respect for values is vital.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Why Does Novelist Jeffrey Archer Use an Hourglass When He Writes?

Growth Strategies

Is It Burnout or Boredom? The Answer Matters.

Growth Strategies

Building Resilience: The Right Way To Overcoming Adversity