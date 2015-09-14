Prototyping & usability testing start-up CanvasFlip bags $1.2M from Bessemer Venture Partners

September 14, 2015 2 min read

CanvasFlip today announces that it has raised $1.2 million in seed round from Silicon Valley ­based venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners. The funds will be used to enhance product capabilities and enable growth practices. The start-up has started exploring international markets and may soon open a front ­office in Silicon Valley.

CanvasFlip is a cloud-­based prototyping and usability testing platform allowing product managers, UX teams and non­-tech entrepreneurs to validate their idea and user experience without writing a single line of code.

Commenting on the news, Vipul Mishra, CEO, CanvasFlip, said, “It’s great to have the support of one of the world’s largest venture funds. This is more than financial backing. Even before this investment, the Bessemer team has been helping us to evolve the product and business model. We (CanvasFlip Team and Investors) share the vision of CanvasFlip solving major pain­ points in the UX space.”

Founded by 26 ­years ­old duo Mishra and Manish Jha in Hyderabad as an online animation platform, CanvasFlip emerged as a prototyping and usability testing solution after a series of pivotal experiments. Mishra and Jha started their professional journey with Tech Mahindra and have been part of many innovations together, including Yougle, FB ViralVideos, etc.

Using CanvasFlip’s platform, users can create prototype (clickable demo of apps) from design and share it with other stakeholders to get actionable analytics on these prototypes. Validating flow and user experience at the design stage help companies save significant amount of time and development iterations.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Raghav Bahl, Vice President, BVP, said, “It’s no news that design is playing an increasingly important role in the success of a mobile application. CanvasFlip enables product managers to validate mobile application design, by providing rich and conclusive usage feedback from the target user segment, even before a single line of code is written. This helps product managers reduce the time taken to bring the application to market and also, save on expensive development resources. Finally, this is a passionate founding team with a deep understanding of the consumer pain point and strong product development skills.”

Over the last 2­3 months, CanvasFlip has grown to over 140 enterprise customers' base consisting of some very successful enterprises, including Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Dine Out (TimesCity), Tech Mahindra and many others.