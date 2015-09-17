WedMeGood: Making your dream wedding a hassle free affair

September 17, 2015 3 min read

Gurgaon-based e-wedding planner WedMeGood.com has raised Rs. 2.7 crore in its seed funding round led by Hemant Kanakia and Alok Mittal of Indian Angel Network (IAN). The venture will utilise large part of this funding for scaling up its technology and sales teams. Further it will use this funding to focus on their upcoming mobile app and pilot alternative revenue sources. With this round of funding, Hemant Kanakia also joins the company as its board member.



Commenting on the investment, Hemant Kanakia, the lead IAN investor said, “Wedding industry is huge in India and there is a place for every new offering which can simplify the entire process for a client. Indian weddings and the associated industries are bound to propagate in the coming years. But, with this potential comes the confusion which WedMeGood.com is trying to decrease by becoming a one stop shop for a couple for all their needs related to planning a wedding. At IAN, we take this as a privilege to work with young minds who continue to do wonders and aim at making customers life easy and comforting through innovative technologies.”

Founded in February 2014 by husband-wife duo, Anand Shahani and Mehak Shahani, WedMeGood.com is an online wedding portal that helps prospective couples plan their big day from planning to execution. Mehak is a serial entrepreneur, who runs a makeup and fashion blog, Peaches and Blush as a hobby. She has a post graduate degree from the Delhi School of Economics (DSE), while Anand is an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur. Before launching WedMeGood.com, Anand was the marketing manager for Abbott Nutrition and Mehak worked as an analyst at American Express.

“WedMeGood is a comprehensive wedding resource which not only helps its customer choose the right vendor, but also provides them with great inspiration, concepts and a handful of valuable wedding advice. Right from the idea to the execution stage, there is something to be discovered for everyone. We strongly believe that this portal is a labor of love to ensure every couple to have their dream wedding a hassle free affair,” said Mehak.

WedMeGood has a pre-screened curated vendor lists to help couples find the best professionals — photographers, makeup artists, decor, jewelry brands, designer wear and catering firms- all in one place. Users can not only find and shortlist the right vendors for their wedding browsing extensive and detailed profiles, but also get inspired from the latest trends and other real weddings while planning their own.

With an aim to make wedding planning process seamless and stress-free, the start-up is currently dealing with more than 3500 vendors and connects more than a million customers with a variety of professionals. The platform further has a separate blog section which has unique content and solution to problems which are commonly faced by couples while planning their D-day. The platform is further building a mobile app which will be soon launched in the next few months. Further venture is also planning to expand its operation in other cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.