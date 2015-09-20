Business News

Riyadh Gears Up For The MENA Private Equity And Venture Capital Summit

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Riyadh Gears Up For The MENA Private Equity And Venture Capital Summit
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saudi Arabia’s capital is gearing up for the two-day MENA Private Equity and Venture Capital Summit, which will take place from October 25-26, 2015. The summit is co-organized by the investment arm of King Saud University, the Riyadh Valley Company (RVC), and international business networking mammoths, naseba. Some of the topics that will be discussed during the summit include the role of the government and public sector in harboring the right ecosystem for funding startups, and the different challenges and opportunities in early stage funding. There will also be some businesses pitching for investment, as well as networking opportunities among entrepreneurs, VCs, and industry leaders. Among the speakers are the President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KASCT), His Royal Highness Prince Turki Bin Saud Bin Mohammad Al Saud, Dr. Khaled Al Saleh, CEO of the Riyadh Valley Company, and Fadi Ghandour, Founder of Aramex and Executive Chairman of Wamda Capital.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Emirates And Flydubai Enter Into Partnership To Strengthen Position

Business News

Saudi Arabia PIF-backed SoftBank Vision Fund Closes US$93 Billion In Funding