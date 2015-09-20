Riyadh Gears Up For The MENA Private Equity And Venture Capital Summit

September 20, 2015 1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s capital is gearing up for the two-day MENA Private Equity and Venture Capital Summit, which will take place from October 25-26, 2015. The summit is co-organized by the investment arm of King Saud University, the Riyadh Valley Company (RVC), and international business networking mammoths, naseba. Some of the topics that will be discussed during the summit include the role of the government and public sector in harboring the right ecosystem for funding startups, and the different challenges and opportunities in early stage funding. There will also be some businesses pitching for investment, as well as networking opportunities among entrepreneurs, VCs, and industry leaders. Among the speakers are the President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KASCT), His Royal Highness Prince Turki Bin Saud Bin Mohammad Al Saud, Dr. Khaled Al Saleh, CEO of the Riyadh Valley Company, and Fadi Ghandour, Founder of Aramex and Executive Chairman of Wamda Capital.