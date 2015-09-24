Innovation Now Presented by

This New Tool Can Make It Easier to Retain Control of Your Inbox

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Presented by

We can’t all live in the magical land of Inbox Zero, where we’ve read every email and responded immediately and where unicorns deliver packages of candy upon request, but a new feature from SaneBox might bring us a bit closer.

SaneBox, an email management tool that works in coordination with your existing email interface, now allows users to see a folder containing sent emails that haven’t yet received replies. Called SaneNoReplies, the folder holds emails that haven’t received responses for up to four weeks, making it easier to determine which missives need a followup. The feature is accessible from any device.

Related: Gmail Rolls Out 'Block' Sender Feature

The small change might be more helpful than you think. Workers in the U.S. spend more than a quarter of their workweek dealing with e-mails, according to a McKinsey study. Despite that large chunk of time, Sanebox reports that only an estimated 6 percent of emails people send get a response. It’s not surprising, then, that important messages can get lost in the shuffle and that cutting down on email overload would be a massive boon to productivity.

Boston-based SaneBox, which was founded in 2010, offers plans at $7 a month, or $4.92 a month for annual plans. The service examines your interaction with your email (i.e. - which emails you open, which you respond to, how quickly you respond, how far back your relationship with the sender goes, etc.) and then determines which emails take priority. Everything else is filtered into a folder called SaneLater.

The company says it only looks at the header data and never stores or looks at the body of your emails.

Related: Email: 5 Ways to Stop Wasting Time and Start Increasing Productivity

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Spend Less Time in Gmail with This Genius Optimization Tool

Innovation Now

Inbox Zero Won't Solve Your Email Problem

Email

13 Dos and Don'ts of Business Email Etiquette