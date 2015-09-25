The Many Ways Being Kind Leads to Success

September 25, 2015 4 min read

We often hear about the importance of focusing on the positive despite the negatives in our lives, but that can be a tough feat to accomplish. Whether we are experiencing a catastrophic business failure or going through a personal struggle, most of the time it feels impossible to think “positive.” We’re too busy focusing on everything that can go wrong.

There is a way out of this dilemma. It all starts with being intentional. There is an extraordinary power that lies within intention. It will take practice, but it’s crucial to stay positive at all times, especially in times of change and turmoil.

The Power of Intention, written by the late Dr. Wayne W. Dyer, an internationally renowned author of 30 books, offers numerous action tools to help build positivity in your life that are focused around virtues. These can help you register positive experiences so that they sink into the deepest layers of the mind and alter implicit memory. These tools will help you transition your feelings from negativity to positivity more easily, and more often.

Dr. Dyer said in an interview that “The Law of Attraction is this: You don’t attract what you want. You attract what you are.” Dyer is referring to the Tao Te Ching, written around the 6th century BC by Lao Tzu.

According to Dyer, the Hua Hu Ching, Lao Tzu’s further writings, clarifies, elucidates and reinforces the Law of Attraction. Those who want to build positivity along with Reverence, Natural Sincerity, Gentleness, and Supportiveness in their lives will utilize the following virtues, which can be attributed to the Hua Hu Ching:

1. Gratitude and reverence.

Be reverent and grateful for all of life. This manifests as unconditional love and respect for oneself and all other beings. Every day, and as often as you need, say, “I intend to honor and respect all life and I am grateful for all life.” Take this one step further and write a Gratitude List for all that you are grateful for, including the failures.

2. Sincerity.

The second is natural sincerity. This manifests as honesty, simplicity and faithfulness. Every day, say, “I intend to be faithful to my life, to my dreams and goals, and to my mission.” Give attention to the loved ones in your life every day. Don’t take them for granted. Show them that you are loyal and devoted to them.

3. Gentleness and kindness.

The third is gentleness, which manifests as kindness, consideration for others and sensitivity to spiritual truth. Every day, perform at least one act of kindness for someone else. It can be something as simple as letting someone go before you in the grocery line. Or it can be as difficult as helping a friend move to a new home.

4. Supportiveness.

The fourth is supportiveness. This manifests as service to others without expectation of reward. Do something each day that is supportive.

It can be as simple as something like anonymously paying for someone’s movie ticket who will be approaching the window after you. One young college man I know often puts a $20 bill on the windshield of someone’s car. He doesn’t know who owns the car, but he just wants to give something of himself. Another friend often picks up the tab for young couples who are out on a date in a restaurant. They never know who paid the ticket.

One evening in Nashville, the country music artists, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, were dining in an upscale restaurant. The whole restaurant was filled with young high school students who were dressed in formal wear, heading to their spring prom later. Without disclosing who they were, Tim and Faith paid the bill for the entire group of students. Only later, after some servers leaked it to the press, did anyone know who paid this bill.

When you do something for others anonymously, with no expectations of a reward, you give back to life in a way that sustains you and manifest a “kindness” in the world that will spread a thousand-fold. This “kindness” will in turn bring positivity to your business and personal life in ways that you cannot imagine.

These Virtues are key components of the Power of Intention. They are tools that will help you shift your body and mind from negative to positive, to happiness and success.

Thank you, Dr. Dyer, for the wisdom.

