This Bladeless Razor Has Raised More Than $2 Million On Kickstarter

October 1, 2015 2 min read

There is nothing more unsexy than razor burn.

That’s one of the reasons why the Skarp, a bladeless razor, is killing it on Kickstarter. The newfangled shaving gadget has raised almost $2.4 million from almost 13,000 backers so far, and there are still 17 days left in the crowdfunding campaign.

The Skarp razor uses a small laser to cut through hair very close to the skin and claims to do so without any irritation. The device looks like a traditional razor and using a AAA battery, the device will last for about a month, according to the crowdfunding campaign description.

The $89, $139 and $159 early bird specials are sold out, so to pre-order the Skarp now costs $189.

In addition to highlighting the increased comfortability of shaving with the device, the Irvine, Calif.-based Skarp Technologies team also underscores the environmental benefit of using the laser razor.The pitch is that by using the reusable device, consumers will not be throwing away disposable plastic razors or blades.

To learn more about this razor, have a look at the below video, embedded below:

