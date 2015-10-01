Innovation Now Presented by

This Bladeless Razor Has Raised More Than $2 Million On Kickstarter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Bladeless Razor Has Raised More Than $2 Million On Kickstarter
Image credit: Skarp
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read
Presented by

There is nothing more unsexy than razor burn.

That’s one of the reasons why the Skarp, a bladeless razor, is killing it on Kickstarter. The newfangled shaving gadget has raised almost $2.4 million from almost 13,000 backers so far, and there are still 17 days left in the crowdfunding campaign.

The Skarp razor uses a small laser to cut through hair very close to the skin and claims to do so without any irritation. The device looks like a traditional razor and using a AAA battery, the device will last for about a month, according to the crowdfunding campaign description.

The $89, $139 and $159 early bird specials are sold out, so to pre-order the Skarp now costs $189.

Related: 7 Secrets From the Man Who Turned a Kickstarter Flop Into the Most Successful Campaign Ever

In addition to highlighting the increased comfortability of shaving with the device, the Irvine, Calif.-based Skarp Technologies team also underscores the environmental benefit of using the laser razor.The pitch is that by using the reusable device, consumers will not be throwing away disposable plastic razors or blades.

To learn more about this razor, have a look at the below video, embedded below:

Related: This All-In-One Travel Jacket Is Now One of the 10 Most Funded Projects Ever on Kickstarter

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Kickstarter

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Launches Kickstarter for Video Game

Kickstarter

This Romper for Men Kickstarter Campaign Raised Over $50,000 in a Day

Kickstarter

Want an 'Apocalypse Now' Video Game? Pony Up on Kickstarter.