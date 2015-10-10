Technology

A New Accessory You Can Roll With: The LG Rolly Keyboard

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A New Accessory You Can Roll With: The LG Rolly Keyboard
Image credit: LG
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LG Electronics has unveiled the Rolly Keyboard, the industry’s first solid, rollable, wireless keyboard. Unlike other portable keyboards, the Rolly folds along each of its four rows to create a “stick” that fits easily into your pocket, briefcase or bag. Rolly Keyboard features high-contrast and well-spaced keys that make typing comfortable, and a fold-out mobile device stand. The board has a 17mm key pitch- just 1mm shy of the 18mm key pitch found on most desktop keyboards.

Impact-resistant and made of durable polycarbonate and black ABS plastic, it’s powered by a single AAA battery for up to three months. LG really shines with how Bluetooth functionality is incorporated: simply unfolding Rolly enables the auto pairing function to connect easily to two different devices at the same time via Bluetooth 3.0 with the ability to toggle between the two. Rolly Keyboard is a new take on an old staple… a fresh accessory you can roll with.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

The Benefits of Smart Technology for Depression and Anxiety

Technology

Google Assistant Will Place Your Dunkin' Orders, Finally

Technology

Why (and How) You Should Optimize Your Website for Voice Search