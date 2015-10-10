A New Accessory You Can Roll With: The LG Rolly Keyboard

October 10, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LG Electronics has unveiled the Rolly Keyboard, the industry’s first solid, rollable, wireless keyboard. Unlike other portable keyboards, the Rolly folds along each of its four rows to create a “stick” that fits easily into your pocket, briefcase or bag. Rolly Keyboard features high-contrast and well-spaced keys that make typing comfortable, and a fold-out mobile device stand. The board has a 17mm key pitch- just 1mm shy of the 18mm key pitch found on most desktop keyboards.

Impact-resistant and made of durable polycarbonate and black ABS plastic, it’s powered by a single AAA battery for up to three months. LG really shines with how Bluetooth functionality is incorporated: simply unfolding Rolly enables the auto pairing function to connect easily to two different devices at the same time via Bluetooth 3.0 with the ability to toggle between the two. Rolly Keyboard is a new take on an old staple… a fresh accessory you can roll with.