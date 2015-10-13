Injaz Al-Arab Teams Up With Corporations To Combat Arab Youth Unemployment

October 13, 2015 1 min read

Trying to figure out your career path? Non-profit organization INJAZ Al-Arab has announced its “Expand Your Horizon” initiative with key corporate partners to help address youth unemployment in MENA. The project will present jobseekers with prospective roles in the private sector, mainly in five industries such as aviation through a partnership with Boeing, hospitality through Marriott International, media through MBC Hope, logistics through Aramex, and entrepreneurship through Wamda.

Besides offering employment and internship opportunities, the project’s website will also impart practical tips and know-how on developing a resume, interviewing and other career-related skills. The project is also supported by Hill+Knowlton Strategies, YouGov and Bayt.