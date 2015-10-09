6 Ways to Get More Done While Traveling

October 9, 2015 3 min read

Entrepreneurs often spend a good part of their work time on the road, whether commuting to client offices, attending workshops and networking meetings, or crossing the continent for a week-long conference.

While some people use their travel time to get away from the office for a while, this often is not feasible. There just aren’t enough hours in the day already. If you’re not careful, your to-do list will expand and you’ll come back to a desk full of emails, phone calls and paperwork.

There are ways to improve your productivity during these slack times. With planning, you can make the most of your travel time to stay afloat and keep the momentum rolling.

1. Let someone else do the driving.

In areas where commuter trains or public transportation options are available, take them. Instead of fighting traffic, use this time to review your upcoming schedule, catch up on emails, or rework your weekly goals. The fact that many transportation options like Amtrak and airlines now offer limited Wi-Fi access makes working even easier.

2. Learn on the go.

While you’re traveling, use your downtime to listen to business-related audio recordings, watch Entrepreneur videos or TED talks. Take this opportunity to engage your brain and increase your knowledge and value in the marketplace.

3. Maximize your wait time.

If you’re traveling by air, plan to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes early and use this time to focus on work, contact clients and catch up on your reading. Use this time to relax and get ahead on the day-to-day duties. Airfarewatchdog™ offers a convenient listing of U.S. Airport Wi-Fi Access.

4. Let online tools make your job easier.

Consider using tools that can make working while traveling easier. Don't forget to pack a second battery and sign up for Dropbox for file storage and easy sharing. Google Drive is another popular option to share, duplicate and publish documents.

5. Invest in a wireless keyboard.

It’s difficult to type on a tablet or phone keyboard for any length of time. For a nominal weight addition, a portable keyboard is a must-have and many tablet cases can now incorporate a keyboard.

6. Hire a virtual assistant.

Hiring someone to take care of business back home lets you delegate tasks and issues while you’re traveling. Let a virtual assistant (VA) take on some of the normal tasks you generally handle. Virtual assistants can be located anywhere geographically. To find one, check VANetworking.com, a social network for virtual assistants.

Using travel time effectively helps reduce the last-minute preparation rush and the mountain of chores that await when you return home. And isn’t that a welcome relief?

