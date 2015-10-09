Stop the Presses and Start Your Weekend Right Now: Google Docs Has Gone Dark

October 9, 2015 1 min read

If you rely on Google Docs for work and needed a cue to kickstart your weekend a few hours early, look no further: the service has gone dark. Docs, in addition to Google Drive, Google Sheets and Google Slides were all reporting service disruptions on Friday afternoon.

While recent outages -- including a Facebook server issue last month that momentarily halted snooping, oversharing and slacking for more than an hour -- tend to cause social media meltdowns, rest assured that Google is on the case.

“We’re on it & you’ll be editing again in no time,” the company tweeted an hour ago.

