5 Types of Toxic Employees and How to Deal With Them (Infographic)

Former West Coast Editor
The catty gossip. The relentless bully. The slovenly slacker. Toxic employees come in an appalling array of annoying forms. They’re destructive, distracting and draining. Like a cancer sapping the energy of those around them, they cripple their coworkers’ morale, performance and productivity. Worse, they poison your entire business in the process.   

When it comes to abominable employees, you have two choices. You can either cut them out of your org chart altogether or you can devise a plan to rehabilitate them. Their fate hinges on how awful they are to work with, the damage they’ve already done and how willing they are to change for the better.

Before you decide if problematic workers should stay or go, it’s wise to consider the many ways you can coach underperforming or downright irritating employees to success. Not every laggard is a lost cause. Affording tough cases another chance could save you the cost and hassle of hiring a replacement. What’s more, it could even inspire other lollygagging employees to kick it up a notch and fast.

If you’re thinking of braving the employee rehab road, check out the infographic from cloud communication company GetVoIP below. Neatly packed within you’ll find five types of toxic employees and how to deal with them, hot messes, martyrs and, yep, sociopaths included.

Best of luck, boss. You’ve got this.

Click to Enlarge+
teoxic employees (Infographic)

 

