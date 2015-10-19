Apple Watch

Transcending Time: Apple Watch Hermès

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Transcending Time: Apple Watch Hermès
Image credit: Apple Watch Hermès
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple Watch Hermès, a unique expression of the Apple Watch, is outfitted with a stainless steel bezel and finely stitched leather. This collaboration of Apple’s industry-changing product design and the heritage craftsmanship of Hermès is available in three models; Single Tour, Double Tour and Cuff.

Image credit: Apple Watch Hermès

The Single Tour with the 38 mm stainless steel case comes in Fauve Barenia leather, Noir Box leather and Capucine Swift leather, while the Single Tour with 42 mm stainless steel case comes in Fauve Barenia leather and noir Box leather. The Double Tour pairs with the 38 mm stainless steel case and is available in fauve Barenia leather and Bleu Jean, Capucine and Etain Swift leather. The Cuff pairs with the 42 mm stainless steel case and is available in Fauve Barenia leather only.

Image credit: Apple Watch Hermès

So as not to be confused with any other variety of the Apple Watch, each stainless steel case features an etching of the Hermès signature and includes a customizable face with three exclusive dial designs inspired by Clipper, Cape Cod and Espace Hermès watches. Apple Watch Hermès delivers high tech functionality and style that transcends time.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apple Watch

Discounts and Advertising Spur Brisk Apple Watch Sales

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Sales Set Record in Holiday Week, Apple's Cook Says

Apple Watch

Transcending Time: Apple Watch Hermès