Google's 11th Employee Just Became Twitter's Executive Chairman
Following layoffs across 8% of the company, Twitter is making news again, announcing a new board member Wednesday morning. Newly appointed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted the news that Omid Kordestani, formerly Google’s longtime business chief, is joining the company’s board as executive chairman.
Twitter’s choice in a new board member makes sense, as Kordestani has built a reputation on being able to help companies create and grow revenue from nascent technologies. Kordestani joined Google in its early days in 1999, and was credited with helping the company earn advertising revenue from Google search. He held a variety of roles at Google during his tenure, including senior vice president of worldwide sales and field operations, and chief business officer. When Google announced the news of creating a new holding company, Alphabet, in August, Kordestani revealed he was stepping down from his role but would remain as an advisor to Alphabet and Google.