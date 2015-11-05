6 Leadership Lessons I Learned in Conversation With Barbara Corcoran

November 5, 2015 5 min read

Pitching your company to a panel of business savvy investors is no easy task. Doing so on national television can make it even harder. ABC’s Shark Tank gives entrepreneurs a very rare and unique opportunity to gain massive exposure for their business — but also opens the business up to the scrutiny of the Sharks and the show’s millions of viewers across the country.

When I appeared on Shark Tank to pitch my company, BrandYourself.com, each Shark gave me a different flavor of feedback, all of which have proven invaluable since my appearance. Despite walking away from a $2 million offer from Robert Herjavec, appearing on the show was one of the best things to ever happen to me or my company.

There was one Shark who wasn’t on set during my pitch: Barbara Corcoran. I had the great fortune to have a candid conversation with her afterwards about my pitch, my business, and the importance of an entrepreneur’s reputation. Just like the Sharks on set, Barbara gave me advice that I’m using to take BrandYourself.com to the next level.

Here are six major takeaways from our conversation. For the full recording, listen here.

1. Grow from your failures quickly.

When Barbara was building her real estate brokerage, The Corcoran Group, she had the greatest successes right off the heels of her biggest failures. She was able to quickly accept when something wasn’t working and spin the circumstance to her benefit. There’s a great lesson for entrepreneurs in this: don’t dwell on your failures. Instead, look forward for solutions. Don’t waste time feeling sorry for yourself; instead, put all your focus on making the most of the situation at hand.

