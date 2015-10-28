Expansion is the key to success!

October 28, 2015 3 min read

Mr. Sub, the Canadian sandwich chain entered India in partnership with Beverly Foods & Beverages by opening first store at SDA market Delhi. Arnav Saluja, Chairman, shares that how the brand is growing into Indian market by getting revenue of around Rs 45,000 every day.

When and how did you planned to bring Mr. Sub to India?

I came across this brand around a year and half back, and then I talk to MTY group which owns the franchisee of the brand, who were looking to expand globally at that point. And as Indian consumers can relate to the name Sub with the brand and the product it offers. I thought of bringing it to India.

What is your expansion plan for the brand into the Indian market?

We are looking at close to 25 stores by March in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. All stores will be company owned expanding to around 250 stores in next two and half years.

You opened your first outlet at SDA market. Why IIT as location?

I want to try giving my product with the target customers who are students and IIT is a hub. And hence this market catches the crowd. I want to generalise and then take this product forward.

What is the average footfall received and where can we see the other outlet coming up?

At SDA market around 350-400 people walk every day. We recently opened our second outlet at West Patel Nagar. What are your target locations for next phase of expansion?

We are looking at locations like CP, Defence Colony and GK-1, Vasant Kunj, Gurgaon, Model Town, RK Puram, Kamala Nagar, Gurgaon- Sector 29 amongst others.

Tell us something about Mr. Sub and its offerings?

Mr. Sub has a concept of making one’s own sub. We are close to 12-15 Veg and Non Veg sub. Customers can also convert any sub into wraps.

What competition do you see from Subway as they are also running in the same segment?

There is huge competition in the market today, but I believe in my product. However, Subway is one of the largest consumer brands today in the world and in India they are predominant. They have made the Indian consumer understand what sub is. Meanwhile, I want to offer the right sub to the customers which they are actually looking for.

How much is western flavors there in your menu?

We do have western flavors in our menu but majorly it is customised for the Indian market. We have 100 per cent local suppliers. We have top meat supplier, vegetarian supplier and bread is also done in house only.

Who are your target customers?

Our target customer is generally between 14-30 years.