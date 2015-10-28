Business Plans

Expansion is the key to success!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Expansion is the key to success!
Image credit: Restaurant India
Deputy Features Editor, Restaurant India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mr. Sub, the Canadian sandwich chain entered India in partnership with Beverly Foods & Beverages by opening first store at SDA market Delhi. Arnav Saluja, Chairman, shares that how the brand is growing into Indian market by getting revenue of around Rs 45,000 every day.

When and how did you planned to bring Mr. Sub to India?

I came across this brand around a year and half back, and then I talk to MTY group which owns the franchisee of the brand, who were looking to expand globally at that point. And as Indian consumers can relate to the name Sub with the brand and the product it offers. I thought of bringing it to India.

What is your expansion plan for the brand into the Indian market?

We are looking at close to 25 stores by March in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. All stores will be company owned expanding to around 250 stores in next two and half years.

You opened your first outlet at SDA market. Why IIT as location?

I want to try giving my product with the target customers who are students and IIT is a hub. And hence this market catches the crowd. I want to generalise and then take this product forward.

What is the average footfall received and where can we see the other outlet coming up?

At SDA market around 350-400 people walk every day. We recently opened our second outlet at West Patel Nagar. What are your target locations for next phase of expansion?

We are looking at locations like CP, Defence Colony and GK-1, Vasant Kunj, Gurgaon, Model Town, RK Puram, Kamala Nagar, Gurgaon- Sector 29 amongst others.

Tell us something about Mr. Sub and its offerings?

Mr. Sub has a concept of making one’s own sub. We are close to 12-15 Veg and Non Veg sub. Customers can also convert any sub into wraps.

What competition do you see from Subway as they are also running in the same segment?

There is huge competition in the market today, but I believe in my product. However, Subway is one of the largest consumer brands today in the world and in India they are predominant. They have made the Indian consumer understand what sub is.  Meanwhile, I want to offer the right sub to the customers which they are actually looking for.

How much is western flavors there in your menu?

We do have western flavors in our menu but majorly it is customised for the Indian market. We have 100 per cent local suppliers. We have top meat supplier, vegetarian supplier and bread is also done in house only.

Who are your target customers?

Our target customer is generally between 14-30 years.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business Plans

How to Determine Whether a High-Paying Project Might Actually Be Wrong for You

Business Plans

How to Create Your First Successful Business Plan

Business Plans

This Software Simplifies Building and Sticking to a Business Plan