AZNOG on a mission to make calling absolutely free

World’s largest business angel group ‘Indian Angel Network (IAN)’ made an undisclosed investment announcement in UK-based Aznog (formerly known as CalLiberate), a VoIP service provider. Aznog mobile app allows its users to make unlimited free phone calls directly to mobile and landline numbers worldwide without any credits or subscriptions package.

Alok Agarwal, Harsh Hada and Vishal Khare from the IAN network have led this round of investment and Alok Agarwal and Harsh Hada joined the board of the company.

When we say, ‘Just a call Away’, we actually mean it! On an average, we all make three calls per day either to our loved ones, friends, local food delivery or anyone on their mobile or landline number. Our first preference is to make direct phone calls rather than Internet app-to-app calls unless it’s a business call/meeting.

Billions of people around the world rely on direct phone calls and the companies providing these services are outright costly and use a traditional 20th century model.

Unlike other VoIP companies, Aznog makes this idea of free calling possible and that to without buying any credits or subscription. Only the caller requires Aznog app and Internet (mobile or wifi) on his/her device while the call recipient gets a normal phone call, which does not require app or Internet to answer and talk. The proposition makes it one of the most innovative solutions in the mobile and telecom space till now, which typically caters to student community and young working professionals in the age group of 18-30.

CEO and Founder of Aznog Amogh Meshram said, “Since the history of mankind, two things have been free: thinking and talking. Someone began thinking about talking and started charging others for it. Now talking is free again! Our app is currently available for download only in Germany and UK, but one can make calls across 20 countries across the globe. In future, we are planning to allow our app download in more countries and India will be on top of our priority list. Our mission is to provide unlimited and free calling worldwide. We are looking at close to 1 million users by next year. The journey with IAN has been extremely rewarding. We’re very proud to have 3 leads from 3 different backgrounds. They are always ready to roll their sleeves in helping us with any and every aspect of the business we need their support on.”

IAN funds will be utilized to scale its infrastructure in order to service more users around the globe and it will help in including more talented people for the team. Aznog was originally founded in Nagpur, India, in 2012 but relocated self to London in July this year. The venture is the brainchild of Amogh Meshram and was co-founded by Dragos Dinu. While Amogh is an electrical engineer, Internet marketer and author Dragos is a versatile software engineer with vast experience in the telecom domain.

Harsh Hada, one of the lead IAN investors members who has also joined the Board said, “UK is known to be home for one of the best revolutions in the startup landscape today. In line with its constant efforts to encourage new age innovation and entrepreneurship across geographies, IAN continues to invest in disruptive technologies in the region. Aznog is undoubtedly a globally scalable product and has definitely created value in the mobile and telecom space by revolutionizing the sector in the countries. It’s changing the way people make calls. The offline model is what will give it an edge over other companies.”

Vishal Khare, one of the lead IAN investor said “We saw immense growth potential in Aznog’s model and this technology can have much wider and far reaching impacts in the way we are functioning today.”

The user experience is simple and similar to making a normal call: open the app, select the contact one wants to call from its contacts list, and press the call button. The user can also dial phone numbers directly if needed.