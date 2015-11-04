The 25 Best Small-Company Cultures in 2015

November 4, 2015 5 min read

From startups to growing businesses and established companies, having a high-performance company culture helps drive a mission, achieve goals, provides support and creates the foundation for employee growth. It provides a productive, engaged work environment that exceeds expectations and gets results.

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ®, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its premier Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

For our small-company category (companies with 25-49 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from PR to real estate and everything in between. All 25 companies featured scored above a 92, with church-staffing service Vanderbloemen Search Group taking the coveted number-one spot. Companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, mission and value alignment, agility, communication, support, wellness, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100. The scores along with a Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. For the full methodology behind the list, see below.

Without further ado, we present you our small-company category for our Top Company Cultures list.

1. Vanderbloemen Search Group Church-staffing company Year Founded: 2010 CIQ Score: 100.00/100

2. Hughes Marino Commercial real-estate firm Year Founded: 2011 CIQ Score: 98.31/100

3. Skuid Company providing user-experience management platform Year Founded: 2013 CIQ Score: 98.15/100

4. Rustic Cuff Retailer specializing in cuff jewlery Year Founded: 2011 CIQ Score: 97.60/100

5. Uproar PR Full-service public relations agency Year Founded: 2011 CIQ Score: 96.64/100

6. Kalos Services Contracting company specializing in construction, air conditioning, electrical and pool heating Year Founded: 2005 CIQ Score: 95.52/100

7. DMV.ORG Business providing DMV-related content and services Year Founded: 1999 CIQ Score: 95.43/100

8. Ytel, Inc Software company helping businesses communicate with leads and customers Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 95.33/100

9. BetterWorks Business providing enterprise goal-setting software Year Founded: 2013 CIQ Score: 95.21/100

10. Grow Marketing Marketing firm focusing on brand experience Year Founded: 2001 CIQ Score: 95.20/100

11. Henson Consulting Full-service boutique PR agency Year Founded: 2001 CIQ Score: 95.10/100

12. QuotaFactory Provider of sales-acceleration software Year Founded: 2002 CIQ Score: 95.03/100

13. GetUWired Internet marketing company Year Founded: 2008 CIQ Score: 94.56/100

14. FlexJobs Provider of job-service platform for telecommuting, part-time and other flexible jobs Year Founded: 2007 CIQ Score: 94.27/100

15. Chargebacks911 Chargeback management company Year Founded: N/A CIQ Score: 94.17/100

16. Capterra Provider of software directories to help businesses find the right solutions for their needs Year Founded: 1999 CIQ Score: 94.15/100

17. InCrowd, Inc. Marketing research firm for life-science industry Year Founded: 2010 CIQ Score: 93.62/100

18. MAVRCK Influence marketing company Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 93.33/100

19. O3 World Digital-product design and development agency Year Founded: 2005 CIQ Score: 93.20/100

20. Clypd Software company for television-advertising industry Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 92.93/100

21. Bateman Group Integrated public relations and social-media communications firm Year Founded: 2003 CIQ Score: 92.77/100

22. Approved Mortgage Corporation Mortgage company Year Founded: 1994 CIQ Score: 92.70/100

23. Help Scout Company providing customer-support software Year Founded: 2011 CIQ Score: 92.32/100

24. Lever Business providing recruiting software Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 92.29/100

25. Kona Ice Corporate Headquarters Franchise of shaved ice and ice-cream truck Year Founded: 2007 CIQ Score: 92.23/100

Click below to see what companies made our medium-sized and large-company categories.

Methodology

The full list presents a total of 75 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies (25-49 employees; 50-99 employees; and more than 100 employees) broken up into three distinct lists based on company size.

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions. The answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core qualities of culture. These quality strength scores, along with the employee Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. The companies with the highest CultureIQ Scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014, and be headquartered in the U.S. Here are more details about the methodology.

Interested in being part of our 2016 Top Company Cultures list? Sign up to receive updates about the upcoming list.