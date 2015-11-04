The 25 Best Small-Company Cultures in 2015

My Queue

Image credit: Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
5 min read

From startups to growing businesses and established companies, having a high-performance company culture helps drive a mission, achieve goals, provides support and creates the foundation for employee growth. It provides a productive, engaged work environment that exceeds expectations and gets results.

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ®, a culture-management software and service provider, has released its premier Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

For our small-company category (companies with 25-49 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from PR to real estate and everything in between. All 25 companies featured scored above a 92, with church-staffing service Vanderbloemen Search Group taking the coveted number-one spot. Companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, mission and value alignment, agility, communication, support, wellness, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100. The scores along with a Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score.  For the full methodology behind the list, see below.

Without further ado, we present you our small-company category for our Top Company Cultures list. 

1.
 

Vanderbloemen Search Group

Church-staffing company
Year Founded: 2010
CIQ Score: 100.00/100
2.
 

Hughes Marino

Commercial real-estate firm
Year Founded: 2011
CIQ Score: 98.31/100
3.
 

Skuid

Company providing user-experience management platform
Year Founded: 2013
CIQ Score: 98.15/100
4.
 

Rustic Cuff

Retailer specializing in cuff jewlery
Year Founded: 2011
CIQ Score: 97.60/100
5.
 

Uproar PR

Full-service public relations agency
Year Founded: 2011
CIQ Score: 96.64/100
6.
 

Kalos Services

Contracting company specializing in construction, air conditioning, electrical and pool heating
Year Founded: 2005
CIQ Score: 95.52/100
7.
 

DMV.ORG

Business providing DMV-related content and services
Year Founded: 1999
CIQ Score: 95.43/100
8.
 

Ytel, Inc

Software company helping businesses communicate with leads and customers
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 95.33/100
9.
 

BetterWorks

Business providing enterprise goal-setting software
Year Founded: 2013
CIQ Score: 95.21/100
10.
 

Grow Marketing

Marketing firm focusing on brand experience
Year Founded: 2001
CIQ Score: 95.20/100
11.
 

Henson Consulting

Full-service boutique PR agency
Year Founded: 2001
CIQ Score: 95.10/100
12.
 

QuotaFactory

Provider of sales-acceleration software
Year Founded: 2002
CIQ Score: 95.03/100
13.
 

GetUWired

Internet marketing company
Year Founded: 2008
CIQ Score: 94.56/100
14.
 

FlexJobs

Provider of job-service platform for telecommuting, part-time and other flexible jobs
Year Founded: 2007
CIQ Score: 94.27/100
15.
 

Chargebacks911

Chargeback management company
Year Founded: N/A
CIQ Score: 94.17/100
16.
 

Capterra

Provider of software directories to help businesses find the right solutions for their needs
Year Founded: 1999
CIQ Score: 94.15/100
17.
 

InCrowd, Inc.

Marketing research firm for life-science industry
Year Founded: 2010
CIQ Score: 93.62/100
18.
 

MAVRCK

Influence marketing company
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 93.33/100
19.
 

O3 World

Digital-product design and development agency
Year Founded: 2005
CIQ Score: 93.20/100
20.
 

Clypd

Software company for television-advertising industry
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 92.93/100
21.
 

Bateman Group

Integrated public relations and social-media communications firm
Year Founded: 2003
CIQ Score: 92.77/100
22.
 

Approved Mortgage Corporation

Mortgage company
Year Founded: 1994
CIQ Score: 92.70/100
23.
 

Help Scout

Company providing customer-support software
Year Founded: 2011
CIQ Score: 92.32/100
24.
 

Lever

Business providing recruiting software
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 92.29/100
25.
 

Kona Ice Corporate Headquarters

Franchise of shaved ice and ice-cream truck
Year Founded: 2007
CIQ Score: 92.23/100

 

Click below to see what companies made our medium-sized and large-company categories.

Methodology

The full list presents a total of 75 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies (25-49 employees; 50-99 employees; and more than 100 employees) broken up into three distinct lists based on company size.

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions. The answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core qualities of culture. These quality strength scores, along with the employee Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. The companies with the highest CultureIQ Scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014, and be headquartered in the U.S.  Here are more details about the methodology.

Interested in being part of our 2016 Top Company Cultures list? Sign up to receive updates about the upcoming list.

