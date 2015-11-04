My Queue

The 25 Best Medium-Sized Company Cultures in 2015

The 25 Best Medium-Sized Company Cultures in 2015
Entrepreneur Staff
From startups to growing businesses and established companies, having a high-performance company culture helps drive a mission, achieve goals, provides support and creates the foundation for employee growth. It provides a productive, engaged work environment that exceeds expectations and gets results.

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ®, a culture management software and service provider, has released its premier Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace. 

For our medium-sized company category (companies with 50-99 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from  real estate to IT services and everything in between. All 25 companies featured scored above a 87.51, with Bounce Exchange, a provider of behavioral-automation platforms, taking the coveted number-one spot.  Companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, mission and value alignment, agility, communication, support, wellness, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100. The scores along with a Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score.  For the full methodology behind the list, see below.

Without further ado, we present you our medium-sized company category for our Top Company Cultures list. 

1.
 

Bounce Exchange

Company providing behavioral-automation platforms
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 97.64
2.
 

TSheets.com

Company providing employee time-tracking software
Year Founded: 2006
CIQ Score: 97.13
3.
 

Zeeto

Marketing-technology company
Year Founded: 2010
CIQ Score: 96.59
4.
 

FareHarbor

Company providing booking software for tours and activities
Year Founded: 2013
CIQ Score: 95.66
5.
 

Fusion Medical Staffing

Staffing company for medical industry
Year Founded: 2009
CIQ Score: 95.60
6.
 

Clockwork

Interactive-media agency
Year Founded: 2002
CIQ Score: 94.98
7.
 

AppLovin

Company providing mobile marketing-automation and analytics solutions
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 93.52
8.
 

HoneyBook

Company providing event and proposal software for the creative industry
Year Founded: 2013
CIQ Score: 93.44
9.
 

FiscalNote

Company providing data-driven insights from legislative and regulatory information
Year Founded: 2013
CIQ Score: 93.05
10.
 

Radio Flyer

Maker of premium quality toys
Year Founded: 1917
CIQ Score: 92.87
11.
 

TeamSnap

Company providing management software for sports teams
Year Founded: 2009
CIQ Score: 92.46
12.
 

TCG Inc

Full-service information technology consulting company
Year Founded: 1994
CIQ Score: 92.06
13.
 

Events.com

Company providing event registration software
Year Founded: 2013
CIQ Score: 91.86
14.
 

Rational Interaction

Full-service digital studio
Year Founded: 2009
CIQ Score: 91.22
15.
 

Mainstreet

Company specializing in real estate development, value investments and health care.
Year Founded: 2002
CIQ Score: 91.15
16.
 

Clari

Company providing predictive-analytics software for sales teams
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 90.60
17.
 

PAN Communications

PR agency for consumer, technology and health-care brands
Year Founded: 1995
CIQ Score: 90.29
18.
 

InkHouse

PR and social-content agency
Year Founded: 2007
CIQ Score: 90.15
19.
 

Concept Technology, Inc.

Information technology and cloud-service provider
Year Founded: 2003
CIQ Score: 90.04
20.
 

Walker Sands Communications

B2B PR agency, tech PR firm and social-marketing agency
Year Founded: 2006
CIQ Score: 89.71
21.
 

Cardinal Group Management

Company providing management services for assets and third-party clients
Year Founded: 2007
CIQ Score: 89.62
22.
 

Hireology

Company providing hiring software
Year Founded: 2010
CIQ Score: 88.31
23.
 

Beeby Clark+Meyler

Digital creative and media-ad agency
Year Founded: 2005
CIQ Score: 87.95
24.
 

Gyft, Inc.

Digital gift-card platform
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 87.63
25.
 

Influence & Co.

Content marketing agency
Year Founded: 2011
CIQ Score: 87.51

 

Methodology

The full list presents a total of 75 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies (25-49 employees; 50-99 employees; and more than 100 employees) broken up into three distinct lists based on company size.

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions. The answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core qualities of culture. These quality strength scores, along with the employee Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. The companies with the highest CultureIQ Scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014, and be headquartered in the U.S.  Here are more details about the methodology.

Interested in being part of our 2016 Top Company Cultures list? Sign up to receive updates about the upcoming list.

