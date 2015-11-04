The 25 Best Medium-Sized Company Cultures in 2015

November 4, 2015 5 min read

From startups to growing businesses and established companies, having a high-performance company culture helps drive a mission, achieve goals, provides support and creates the foundation for employee growth. It provides a productive, engaged work environment that exceeds expectations and gets results.

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ®, a culture management software and service provider, has released its premier Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

For our medium-sized company category (companies with 50-99 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from real estate to IT services and everything in between. All 25 companies featured scored above a 87.51, with Bounce Exchange, a provider of behavioral-automation platforms, taking the coveted number-one spot. Companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, mission and value alignment, agility, communication, support, wellness, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100. The scores along with a Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. For the full methodology behind the list, see below.

Without further ado, we present you our medium-sized company category for our Top Company Cultures list.

1. Bounce Exchange Company providing behavioral-automation platforms Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 97.64

2. TSheets.com Company providing employee time-tracking software Year Founded: 2006 CIQ Score: 97.13

3. Zeeto Marketing-technology company Year Founded: 2010 CIQ Score: 96.59

4. FareHarbor Company providing booking software for tours and activities Year Founded: 2013 CIQ Score: 95.66

5. Fusion Medical Staffing Staffing company for medical industry Year Founded: 2009 CIQ Score: 95.60

6. Clockwork Interactive-media agency Year Founded: 2002 CIQ Score: 94.98

7. AppLovin Company providing mobile marketing-automation and analytics solutions Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 93.52

8. HoneyBook Company providing event and proposal software for the creative industry Year Founded: 2013 CIQ Score: 93.44

9. FiscalNote Company providing data-driven insights from legislative and regulatory information Year Founded: 2013 CIQ Score: 93.05

10. Radio Flyer Maker of premium quality toys Year Founded: 1917 CIQ Score: 92.87

11. TeamSnap Company providing management software for sports teams Year Founded: 2009 CIQ Score: 92.46

12. TCG Inc Full-service information technology consulting company Year Founded: 1994 CIQ Score: 92.06

13. Events.com Company providing event registration software Year Founded: 2013 CIQ Score: 91.86

14. Rational Interaction Full-service digital studio Year Founded: 2009 CIQ Score: 91.22

15. Mainstreet Company specializing in real estate development, value investments and health care. Year Founded: 2002 CIQ Score: 91.15

16. Clari Company providing predictive-analytics software for sales teams Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 90.60

17. PAN Communications PR agency for consumer, technology and health-care brands Year Founded: 1995 CIQ Score: 90.29

18. InkHouse PR and social-content agency Year Founded: 2007 CIQ Score: 90.15

19. Concept Technology, Inc. Information technology and cloud-service provider Year Founded: 2003 CIQ Score: 90.04

20. Walker Sands Communications B2B PR agency, tech PR firm and social-marketing agency Year Founded: 2006 CIQ Score: 89.71

21. Cardinal Group Management Company providing management services for assets and third-party clients Year Founded: 2007 CIQ Score: 89.62

22. Hireology Company providing hiring software Year Founded: 2010 CIQ Score: 88.31

23. Beeby Clark+Meyler Digital creative and media-ad agency Year Founded: 2005 CIQ Score: 87.95

24. Gyft, Inc. Digital gift-card platform Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 87.63

25. Influence & Co. Content marketing agency Year Founded: 2011 CIQ Score: 87.51

Methodology

The full list presents a total of 75 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies (25-49 employees; 50-99 employees; and more than 100 employees) broken up into three distinct lists based on company size.

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions. The answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core qualities of culture. These quality strength scores, along with the employee Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. The companies with the highest CultureIQ Scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014, and be headquartered in the U.S. Here are more details about the methodology.

