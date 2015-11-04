The 25 Best Medium-Sized Company Cultures in 2015
From startups to growing businesses and established companies, having a high-performance company culture helps drive a mission, achieve goals, provides support and creates the foundation for employee growth. It provides a productive, engaged work environment that exceeds expectations and gets results.
Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ®, a culture management software and service provider, has released its premier Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.
For our medium-sized company category (companies with 50-99 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from real estate to IT services and everything in between. All 25 companies featured scored above a 87.51, with Bounce Exchange, a provider of behavioral-automation platforms, taking the coveted number-one spot. Companies were scored in 10 core categories -- collaboration, innovation, mission and value alignment, agility, communication, support, wellness, work environment, responsibility and performance focus -- on a scale of zero to 100. The scores along with a Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. For the full methodology behind the list, see below.
Without further ado, we present you our medium-sized company category for our Top Company Cultures list.
Methodology
The full list presents a total of 75 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies (25-49 employees; 50-99 employees; and more than 100 employees) broken up into three distinct lists based on company size.
The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions. The answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core qualities of culture. These quality strength scores, along with the employee Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. The companies with the highest CultureIQ Scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014, and be headquartered in the U.S. Here are more details about the methodology.
