The 25 Best Large-Company Cultures in 2015

From startups to growing businesses and established companies, having a high-performance company culture helps drive a mission, achieve goals, provides support and creates the foundation for employee growth. It provides a productive, engaged work environment that exceeds expectations and gets results.

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ®, a culture management software and service provider, has released its premier Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.

For our large-company category (companies with more than 100 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from construction to publishing and everything in between. All 25 companies featured scored above a 86.35, with digital-marketing agency Elite SEM taking the coveted number-one spot. Companies were scored on a scale of zero to 100. For the full methodology behind the list, see below.

Without further ado, we present you our large-company category for our Top Company Cultures list.

1. Elite SEM Digital marketing agency Year Founded: 2004 CIQ Score: 96.65/100

2. MailChimp Email-marketing service provider Year Founded: 2001 CIQ Score: 95.36/100

3. LaSalle Network Company providing temporary staffing and recruiting services Year Founded: 1998 CIQ Score: 95.13/100

4. Bellhops Moving company Year Founded: 2013 CIQ Score: 94.60/100

5. Procore Company providing construction-management software Year Founded: 2003 CIQ Score: 94.29/100

6. First American Equipment Finance Company providing technology leasing and financial services Year Founded: 1994 CIQ Score: 93.69/100

7. The Trade Desk Company providing advertising software for real-time bidding and campaign management Year Founded: 2009 CIQ Score: 92.89/100

8. N2 Publishing Media company for neighborhood publications Year Founded: 2004 CIQ Score: 92.68/100

9. ContextMedia Health information services company Year Founded: 2006 CIQ Score: 92.49/100

10. Campaign Monitor Company providing email-marketing services Year Founded: 2004 CIQ Score: 92.06/100

11. BambooHR Company providing HR software for small businesses Year Founded: 2008 CIQ Score: 91.93/100

12. Qumulo Company providing real-time analytics to enterprises, allowing them to manage and store digital assets Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 91.68/100

13. nCino Inc. Company providing cloud-banking solutions to the financial-services industry Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 91.67/100

14. Grovo Company providing micro-learning videos to businesses to train their teams Year Founded: 2010 CIQ Score: 91.07/100

15. HubSpot Company providing inbound marketing and sales software Year Founded: 2006 CIQ Score: 90.61/100

16. Neighbors Emergency Center Network of emergency care facilities in Houston area Year Founded: 2008 CIQ Score: 89.90/100

17. Poppin Office-supply company Year Founded: 2009 CIQ Score: 89.77/100

18. BigRentz Rental company for construction equipment Year Founded: 2012 CIQ Score: 89.53/100

19. Service Express Inc. Provider of IT solutions for on-site data center maintenance Year Founded: 1997 CIQ Score: 89.23/100

20. Pluralsight Creator of online learning platform offering IT and creative courses Year Founded: 2004 CIQ Score: 88.46/100

21. Dimagi Enterprise company providing open-source software technology for underserved communities. Year Founded: 2002 CIQ Score: 87.57/100

22. HomeCity Real Estate Real-estate company Year Founded: 2000 CIQ Score: 87.43/100

23. Limeade Company providing corporate-wellness technology Year Founded: 2006 CIQ Score: 87.10/100

24. PURE Group of Insurance Companies Policyholder-owned insurer Year Founded: 2006 CIQ Score: 86.60/100

25. Anytime Fitness Corporate Headquarters Franchise fitness company Year Founded: 2002 CIQ Score: 86.35/100

Methodology

The full list presents a total of 75 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies (25-49 employees; 50-99 employees; and more than 100 employees) broken up into three distinct lists based on company size.

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions. The answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core qualities of culture. These quality strength scores, along with the employee Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. The companies with the highest CultureIQ Scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014, and be headquartered in the U.S. Here are more details about the methodology.

