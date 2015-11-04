The 25 Best Large-Company Cultures in 2015
From startups to growing businesses and established companies, having a high-performance company culture helps drive a mission, achieve goals, provides support and creates the foundation for employee growth. It provides a productive, engaged work environment that exceeds expectations and gets results.
Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ®, a culture management software and service provider, has released its premier Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace.
For our large-company category (companies with more than 100 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from construction to publishing and everything in between. All 25 companies featured scored above a 86.35, with digital-marketing agency Elite SEM taking the coveted number-one spot. Companies were scored on a scale of zero to 100. For the full methodology behind the list, see below.
Without further ado, we present you our large-company category for our Top Company Cultures list.
LaSalle Network
First American Equipment Finance
The Trade Desk
Campaign Monitor
BambooHR
Qumulo
nCino Inc.
Grovo
HubSpot
Neighbors Emergency Center
Service Express Inc.
Pluralsight
Dimagi
PURE Group of Insurance Companies
Anytime Fitness Corporate Headquarters
Methodology
The full list presents a total of 75 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies (25-49 employees; 50-99 employees; and more than 100 employees) broken up into three distinct lists based on company size.
The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions. The answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core qualities of culture. These quality strength scores, along with the employee Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. The companies with the highest CultureIQ Scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014, and be headquartered in the U.S. Here are more details about the methodology.
