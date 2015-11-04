My Queue

The 25 Best Large-Company Cultures in 2015

The 25 Best Large-Company Cultures in 2015
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
5 min read

From startups to growing businesses and established companies, having a high-performance company culture helps drive a mission, achieve goals, provides support and creates the foundation for employee growth. It provides a productive, engaged work environment that exceeds expectations and gets results.

Entrepreneur, in partnership with CultureIQ®, a culture management software and service provider, has released its premier Top Company Cultures list. The list recognizes businesses that have successfully instilled a high-performance culture in their workplace. 

For our large-company category (companies with more than 100 employees), the industries spanned across the board -- from construction to publishing and everything in between. All 25 companies featured scored above a 86.35, with digital-marketing agency Elite SEM taking the coveted number-one spot. Companies were scored on a scale of zero to 100. For the full methodology behind the list, see below.

Without further ado, we present you our large-company category for our Top Company Cultures list. 

1.
 

Elite SEM

Digital marketing agency
Year Founded: 2004
CIQ Score: 96.65/100
2.
 

MailChimp

Email-marketing service provider
Year Founded: 2001
CIQ Score: 95.36/100
3.
 

LaSalle Network

Company providing temporary staffing and recruiting services
Year Founded: 1998
CIQ Score: 95.13/100
4.
 

Bellhops

Moving company
Year Founded: 2013
CIQ Score: 94.60/100
5.
 

Procore

Company providing construction-management software
Year Founded: 2003
CIQ Score: 94.29/100
6.
 

First American Equipment Finance

Company providing technology leasing and financial services
Year Founded: 1994
CIQ Score: 93.69/100
7.
 

The Trade Desk

Company providing advertising software for real-time bidding and campaign management
Year Founded: 2009
CIQ Score: 92.89/100
8.
 

N2 Publishing

Media company for neighborhood publications
Year Founded: 2004
CIQ Score: 92.68/100
9.
 

ContextMedia

Health information services company
Year Founded: 2006
CIQ Score: 92.49/100
10.
 

Campaign Monitor

Company providing email-marketing services
Year Founded: 2004
CIQ Score: 92.06/100
11.
 

BambooHR

Company providing HR software for small businesses
Year Founded: 2008
CIQ Score: 91.93/100
12.
 

Qumulo

Company providing real-time analytics to enterprises, allowing them to manage and store digital assets
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 91.68/100
13.
 

nCino Inc.

Company providing cloud-banking solutions to the financial-services industry
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 91.67/100
14.
 

Grovo

Company providing micro-learning videos to businesses to train their teams
Year Founded: 2010
CIQ Score: 91.07/100
15.
 

HubSpot

Company providing inbound marketing and sales software
Year Founded: 2006
CIQ Score: 90.61/100
16.
 

Neighbors Emergency Center

Network of emergency care facilities in Houston area
Year Founded: 2008
CIQ Score: 89.90/100
17.
 

Poppin

Office-supply company
Year Founded: 2009
CIQ Score: 89.77/100
18.
 

BigRentz

Rental company for construction equipment
Year Founded: 2012
CIQ Score: 89.53/100
19.
 

Service Express Inc.

Provider of IT solutions for on-site data center maintenance
Year Founded: 1997
CIQ Score: 89.23/100
20.
 

Pluralsight

Creator of online learning platform offering IT and creative courses
Year Founded: 2004
CIQ Score: 88.46/100
21.
 

Dimagi

Enterprise company providing open-source software technology for underserved communities.
Year Founded: 2002
CIQ Score: 87.57/100
22.
 

HomeCity Real Estate

Real-estate company
Year Founded: 2000
CIQ Score: 87.43/100
23.
 

Limeade

Company providing corporate-wellness technology
Year Founded: 2006
CIQ Score: 87.10/100
24.
 

PURE Group of Insurance Companies

Policyholder-owned insurer
Year Founded: 2006
CIQ Score: 86.60/100
25.
 

Anytime Fitness Corporate Headquarters

Franchise fitness company
Year Founded: 2002
CIQ Score: 86.35/100

 

Click below to see what companies made our small and medium-sized company categories.

Methodology

The full list presents a total of 75 companies categorized as small, medium-sized or large companies (25-49 employees; 50-99 employees; and more than 100 employees) broken up into three distinct lists based on company size.

The rankings for all companies were determined using CultureIQ's methodology for measuring high-performance cultures. Employees at each company received a survey of multiple-choice questions. The answers were used to assess a company's strength across 10 core qualities of culture. These quality strength scores, along with the employee Net Promoter Score were combined to create a cumulative CultureIQ Score. The companies with the highest CultureIQ Scores became the Top Company Culture list in ranking order. To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014, and be headquartered in the U.S.  Here are more details about the methodology.

Interested in being part of our 2016 Top Company Cultures list? Sign up to receive updates about the upcoming list.

