Startups mustn't belittle content over SEO

November 3, 2015

When blitzkrieg of information aims for greater heights on the new media platforms and the paranoia to perennially push your brand to the top occurs, the end product of any startup turns content into a commodity. If you ever chanced upon an encounter with a ‘content strategist’ and per say shared your business card with him, he would almost promptly say—you need optimized content. They would warn you instantly of plummeting search ranks if you choose to move your language buck from SEO-friendly keyword to somewhere else. In a way, content strategists are right. But apart from drawing the traffic alone, the traffic must not digress from the page without going through the content.

Here is how a balance can be struck between ‘SEO’ and ‘Content Quality’:

Count those words

Cut out the clutter. The maxim is pretty apt for startups which diversify in online mediums for content creation with an aim to brand and promote. While in Print media, the word count may vary according to space; but in online content generation, it is believed that the lesser the better. And, a word count of 200 is feasible; going beyond to a 300 or more may raise eyebrows. The logic asserted is that the millennial attention is somewhat equal to a fly. It is pretty ephemeral for the mobile and web media. Though expression is important, doing away with long and sketchy sentences can lead to apt expression with the needful SEO in place.

Using ‘Keyword mantra’ the right way

Sometimes barely to push a keyword that is not even contextualized in the sentence situation can lead to ‘stuffing’ and ultimately it might lead to red flag in rankings. However, shoving keywords in headers, body copy, subheads and elsewhere is emerging as the upcoming trend and it is not a good content strategy. The use of keywords should not be for mere surface connectedness, the writer must aim at rhythmic inclusion of the keyword in the written discourse.

Hyperlink to better content

Hyperlinking can lead to a spider’s web of multiple webpages while a reader is trying to gauge useful and authentic information. Many-a-time, the use is overt and it leads the reader to a quagmire of irrelevant pages. Mostly hyperlinking is done for better optimization. However, it should be essentially done for better referencing in the article. The aim is to make the content rich instead of barely making it loudly visible.

Headlines must express before they impress

Now-a-days everyone in the content business writes with the optimization aim! The outcome is flimsy headers with great visuals that content people attempt in a bid to spoon feed the readers. The reader is intelligent. He may like his fair and unfair share of light reads but the cont in no way should be forced and it should not be an excess of ‘numbered lists’ impersonating headlines.

Libel, Duplication and Plagiarism

Plagiarism or libelous writing in a softer blow is labeled as ‘content duplication’. Every time some authentic text is lifted for the creation of pseudo authenticity, the search rank of an article plummets. Taking the genius to the next level, many writers change the sentence construction to pass the plagiarism checker but it is only rehashing. A startup would never gain from this bid because the original sense of style would be missing from the story canvas.

Story telling is an art and not a rabbit-from-the hat trick that can be performed in a split second. Restrategise the SEO strategy for better articulation. Optimize the content to quality and not merely to a keyword play is the need of the hour.