10 Small Finance Banks in Action

November 3, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Businesses get a reason to cheer now as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted license to 10 small banks across India. Entrepreneur features the firms that got RBI’s nod to serve business owners.

1. Au Financiers (India) Limited

Head/Founder: Sanjay Agarwal

Established: 1996

Place: Jaipur, Rajasthan

Target customers: Salaried, self employed professionals and small businessmen

Branches: 42

Features: Provides loans for entrepreneurs that start from Rs 50,000 with fast processing time

2. Capital Local Area Bank Limited

Head/Founder: Sarvjit Samra

Established: 2000

Place: Jalandhar, Punjab

Target customers: Small borrowers

Branches: 39

Features: Provides all kinds of loans at competitive interest rates

3. Disha Microfin Private Limited

Head/Founder: Sameer Nanavati

Established: 2009

Place: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Target customers: Micro-financers

Branches: 108

Features: Provides loans range from Rs 10,000 -35, 000 with flexible repayment tenure

4. Equitas Holdings Private Limited

Head/Founder: Vasudevan PN

Established: 2007

Place: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Target customers: Micro-financers

Branches: 72

Features: Borrowers under financial stress due to unexpected circumstances (death in the family, etc) are provided with suitable comfort.

5. ESAF Microfinance and Investments Private Limited

Head/Founder: K Paul Thomas

Established: 1992

Place: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Target customers: Micro-financers

Branches: 225

Features: Provides all kinds of loans at competitive interest rates with a flexible repayment facility.

6. RGVN (North East) Microfinance Limitd

Head/Founder: Rupali Kalita

Established: 2008|

Place: Guwahati, Assam

Target customers: Micro-financers

Branches: 116

Features: Provides loans to enterprises to a maximum limit of Rs 50,000 individually

7. Janalakshmi Financial Services Private Limited

Head/Founder: Ramesh Ramanathan

Established: 1999

Place: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Target customers: Micro-financers

Branches: 229

Features: Provides loan to enterprises starting from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 50,00,000 with flexible repayment option of 12 to 48 months

8. Suryoday Micro Finance Private Limited

Head/ Founder: R Baskar Babu

Established: 2008

Place: Navi Mumbai

Target customers: Micro-financers and small business loan takers

Branches: 164

Features: Provides micro finance loans to enterprises that start from Rs 7,000 to Rs 50,000. The limit for individual loans for business activity starts from Rs 35,000 to Rs 100,000.

9. Utkarsh Micro Finance Private Limited

Head/Founder: Govind Singh

Established: 2009

Place: Varanasi, Gujarat

Target customers: Micro-financers

Branches: 286

Features: Provides loan ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3, 00,000 for micro enterprises

10. Ujjivan Financial Services Private Limited

Head/ Founder: Samit Ghosh

Established: 2008

Place: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Target customers: Micro-financers and small business owners

Branches: 464

Features: Provides help for self-employed women for financing business. The loan ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 50,000.

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (October, 2015 Issue).