IPO

Square IPO to Value Company at $4.2 Billion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Square IPO to Value Company at $4.2 Billion
Image credit: Entrepreneur
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Mobile payments company Square Inc, headed by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, said it expects its initial public offering to price at between $11 and $13 per share, valuing the company up to $4.2 billion.

The company, which expects to raise over $403.7 million, had initially set a fundraising target of $275 million when it filed for the offering on Oct. 14.

Square, founded in 2009, was valued at $6 billion after its last funding round a year ago.

Mobile payments company Square Inc, headed by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, said it expects its initial public offering to price at between $11 and $13 per share, valuing the company up to $4.2 billion.

The company, which expects to raise over $403.7 million, had initially set a fundraising target of $275 million when it filed for the offering on Oct. 14.

Square, founded in 2009, was valued at $6 billion after its last funding round a year ago.

The San Francisco-based company said in a regulatory filing on Friday it would sell 25.7 million Class A common shares, while selling stockholder Start Small Foundation, a charitable fund created by Dorsey, would sell about 1.35 million.

Neither Twitter nor Square has been clear about how Dorsey will split his time between the two companies – a cause of concern for some investors of both companies.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are among 10 firms underwriting the offering.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

IPO

Going Public: 4 Tech IPOs to Look out for in 2019

IPO

To Be IPO Ready, You Need to Prepare for These 5 Potential Pitfalls

IPO

3 Lessons for Entrepreneurs From Spotify, Which Won Over Taylor Swift and Just Made its Billion-Dollar IPO