Inspiring quotes to deal with failure for a budding entrepreneur
The initial stage for an entrepreneur is rough and full of challenges. Facing the adverse times and not giving up at that crucial stage are essential for the ultimate success of any startup. Let us all go through some quotes which will help us to hold our ground when everything seems to be falling apart:
- "Stop chasing the money and start chasing the passion." — Tony Hsieh
- “The biggest risk is not taking any risk… In a world that is changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.” — Mark Zuckerberg
- "If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time." — Steve Jobs
- "The real test is not whether you avoid this failure, because you won't. It's whether you let it harden or shame you into inaction, or whether you learn from it; whether you choose to persevere." — Barack Obama
- "Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up."— Thomas Edison
- "Keep on going, and the chances are that you will stumble on something, perhaps when you are least expecting it. I never heard of anyone ever stumbling on something sitting down." — Charles F. Kettering
- "Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit." — Conrad Hilton
- "The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today." — Franklin D. Roosevelt
- “Our doubts are traitors, and make us lose the good we oft might win, by fearing to attempt.” — William Shakespeare
- “The enemy is fear. We think it is hate; but, it is fear.” — Gandhi
- “Try a thing you haven’t done three times. Once, to get over the fear of doing it. Twice, to learn how to do it. And a third time to figure out whether you like it or not.” — Virgil Thomson
- “Failure is blindness to the strategic element in events; success is readiness for instant action when the opportune moment arrives.” — Newell D. Hillis
- “Every failure brings with it the seed of an equivalent success.” — Napoleon Hill
- “It’s fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.” — Bill Gates
- “Most people give up just when they’re about to achieve success. They quit on the one yard line. They give up at the last minute of the game one foot from a winning touchdown.” — H. Ross Perot