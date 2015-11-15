Public Speaking

Public Speaking Tips: Three Ways To Capture Your Audience

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Public Speaking Tips: Three Ways To Capture Your Audience
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

All speakers come with the common objectives of conveying their messages effectively, keeping the audience engaged, and (hopefully) having their listeners retain key points. They’re not the speakers I’d want to hear. You, my speaker, leave no room for hope or luck, and this is how you do it.

1. SOCIAL OUTREACH YOU KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE
Yes, you probably do the regular homework and ask about the audience’s demographics; but you also go the extra mile and you manage to leave no room for misunderstanding. You see, the audience comes in with preconceived ideas, but you’re already aware of that. Taking that into consideration, how well you get your message across determines your credibility and effectiveness. The magic? Relating their interests to your talk, and still managing to make your point.

2. NETWORK TAP YOU TUNE IN TO THEIR IDEAS
Leaving no room for loose ends, you manage to play the field and go back to your subject very smoothly. It takes your credibility to another level predicting the questions your audience may have in mind. Better yet, you incorporate the questions asked into your talk, and use them the next time around. This way you guarantee never missing out on audience-generated ideas. Your talk is always richer when you’re one step ahead.

3. SPEAK THE LANGUAGE YOU MASTER YOUR AUDIENCE’S LINGO
It’s key that you set an inviting tone at the beginning of your talk, getting your listeners on board for the entire time. One of the most basic requirements to convey a message completely is to have the least amount of distraction possible, the first of which would be to lose the language bar- rier. Whether it’s a matter of science, tech, or any profession, you tailor the words to be familiar to your audience. That being said, it’s always appreciated when things are put in the simplest of terms, leaving more room to think of the subject at hand. In other words, your stage is a display of your credentials, just not a display of your vocab and mastery of industry jargon. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Public Speaking

How To Give An Awesome Presentation With Visual Aids

Public Speaking

First Impressions: What You Need To Know About Body Language

Public Speaking

5 Easy Tips to Combat Nerves and Excel at Public Speaking