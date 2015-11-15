Public Speaking Tips: Three Ways To Capture Your Audience

November 15, 2015 2 min read

All speakers come with the common objectives of conveying their messages effectively, keeping the audience engaged, and (hopefully) having their listeners retain key points. They’re not the speakers I’d want to hear. You, my speaker, leave no room for hope or luck, and this is how you do it.

1. SOCIAL OUTREACH YOU KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE

Yes, you probably do the regular homework and ask about the audience’s demographics; but you also go the extra mile and you manage to leave no room for misunderstanding. You see, the audience comes in with preconceived ideas, but you’re already aware of that. Taking that into consideration, how well you get your message across determines your credibility and effectiveness. The magic? Relating their interests to your talk, and still managing to make your point.