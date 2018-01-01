Public Speaking

More From This Topic

I Went From Unknown Speaker to Charging More Than $10,000 Per Gig -- and You Can, Too
Public Speaking

I Went From Unknown Speaker to Charging More Than $10,000 Per Gig -- and You Can, Too

Follow these tips to get more gigs and make a great first impression.
Jose Flores | 6 min read
3 Steps to Book Your First Paid Speaking Gig
Public Speaking

3 Steps to Book Your First Paid Speaking Gig

You may not realize this, but you have the knowledge, skills and expertise conferences and events would pay to utilize.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
3 Tricks to Get People to Actually Listen to Your Presentations
Presentations

3 Tricks to Get People to Actually Listen to Your Presentations

Make sure your audience doesn't tune out what you have to say.
Stacey Hanke | 6 min read
How to Become a Master Speaker and Presenter
Public Speaking

How to Become a Master Speaker and Presenter

Public speaking is one of the most important tools, no matter what your career is.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
7 Hand Gestures to Get People to Listen to You (Infographic)
Infographics

7 Hand Gestures to Get People to Listen to You (Infographic)

When public speaking, stop focusing so much on your voice and pay attention to your hands.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How Soft Skills Can Help You Get Ahead in a Tech World
Soft Skills

How Soft Skills Can Help You Get Ahead in a Tech World

Knowing how to code will only get you so far.
Shelley Osborne | 5 min read
Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Andrea Hardalo | 1 min read
5 Expert Tips for Giving the Speech of Your Life
Public Speaking

5 Expert Tips for Giving the Speech of Your Life

TEDx talk coming up? Something pivotal to your organization's survival? Crucial communications moments require giving more than just a 'speech.' Here's how to do that.
Maria Ross | 11 min read
Rudy Giuliani's Master Course in How Not to do Marketing
Marketing

Rudy Giuliani's Master Course in How Not to do Marketing

The gaffe-filled media whirlwind of the former New York mayor and federal prosecutor is a case study in how not to represent your client.
Gregg Schwartz | 5 min read
Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling
Interviews

Learn to Stop Saying 'Um' and 'Ah' Before the Media Comes Calling

It's natural, we all do it -- insert little placeholder words to buy time to finish forming a sentence -- but media time is precious for increasing your company's visibility. Train yourself to become a good interview.
Sharon Bolt | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.