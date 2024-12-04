Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs face growing challenges in balancing leadership, innovation, and personal development. Jack Hayes, director of Loughborough based Champions Speakers, which specialises in providing top UK business speakers, offers dynamic advice on how to elevate your influence in 2025. From honing public speaking skills to turning setbacks into opportunities, Hayes outlines actionable strategies to inspire your team, captivate audiences, and lead with impact in an ever-changing landscape.

What are the top habits of successful entrepreneurs that lead to effective leadership?

Effective leadership is heavily weighted by the goals you set. If you are unclear as to where you are heading then you can't expect others to understand the vision you are setting. Are you incubating a small business or a dragon? Successful entrepreneurs understand the importance of strategy.

Another area too often overlooked is setting personal health goals. Successful entrepreneurs aren't constantly pressing the pedal to the floor but ensure they get enough sleep and incorporate exercise into their routine. Burnout is one of the top threats to entrepreneurs so if you want to get results and importantly, maintain them, you need to set aside time to relax.

How can entrepreneurs use public speaking to attract investors and clients?

Public speaking can provide a great shop window to your skill set. It is a way of establishing yourself as a thought leader in your field, bringing greater awareness of your skills, your experience and opening doors to further opportunities.

Many people choose to speak at industry events and conferences, thereby putting themselves in front of a selected audience who has attended because they want to find out more. But it's not just those types of events which are great opportunities. You can get an audience through digital channels but don't go at that ad hoc, it should be considered as part of your digital strategy.

What's the most effective way for entrepreneurs to overcome stage fright or nervousness when speaking publicly?

It is natural to feel anxious, it shows you care about what you are doing. But there are strategies which can help overcome nerves. I recommend practicing your presentation multiple times, including in front of people you know. It's also a good idea to record yourself and watch back to see where you can make improvements. Breathing techniques can help you focus and reduce anxiety. You should also mentally prepare yourself for a positive outcome to boost your confidence and push out thoughts of failure. Also remember that public speaking, like anything in business, is a skill that takes time to develop. Don't expect quick wins or everything to come together at once.

How can entrepreneurs turn a failed pitch or presentation into a learning opportunity?

Don't give up over a failed pitch but instead use it as a stepping stone until you meet your goal. You can often find you learn more from a failed pitch than a successful one. But be sure to ask questions as to why you fell short. The answers could help improve your chances the second time round.

Go back and think about what issues were ones which you noticed stirred a reaction in the audience, whether it was positive or negative, and think about whether that might be audience specific or could be a problem, or something to magnify, in your presentation. Always ask for feedback on your presentation or pitch deck. You don't know whether it was a small issue you can fix which led to a 'no' or something you need to consider a pivot on.

In your experience, what's the secret to keeping an audience engaged during long or complex presentations?

The best advice to keeping an audience engaged is to be relevant, by knowing your audience. Tailor your content to address their concerns or area of interest, particularly if you are speaking at a conference with a particular focus. You should also engage with your audience. No one likes a 'death by PowerPoint' presentation with someone reading from slides, no matter the setting. Ask questions, invite volunteers to participate and take questions to make your presentation interactive. You could also consider sharing personal anecdotes or stories about your idea or business to bring a human element to your presentation. Also, try to keep up to date with topics and events going on that week which are relevant to your audience. It will immediately show you are tailoring your presentation to that audience.

As someone who helps entrepreneurs build influence, what advice would you give them to stay relevant in 2025?

2025 is set to be a tough year, with budget rules on Investor's Relief in particular being a blow to start ups. But with challenges comes opportunities.

To stay relevant it's vital to engage with clients. Aim to embrace innovation, learn new technologies and stay abreast of industry trends. Make 2025 the year to network and collaborate if you can. I always advise those in my time to be adaptable and to embrace continuous learning. And, most importantly, keep your competitors close.

