Nostalgia

The '90s Keep Coming Back: 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Is Kickstarting a Reboot

The '90s Keep Coming Back: 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Is Kickstarting a Reboot
Image credit: Mystery Science Theater 3000 | Twitter
Need more proof that the '90s are coming back?

Roughly 15 years after its cancellation, cult-classic comedy series Mystery Science Theater 3000 is waging a return to the airwaves, reports Entertainment Weekly. It joins a slew of nostalgia-steeped reboots including The X-Files, Twin Peaks, Gilmore Girls, Full House and even The Legend of Zelda.

What started out as a public access show before being picked up by Comedy Central and, subsequently, Syfy, Mystery Science Theater 3000 is about two mad scientists on a quest for world domination who launch a janitor into space and force him to watch bad movies in an attempt to drive him insane.

Related: From TLC to The X-Files: How the '90s Are Back

The show’s creator, Joel Hodgson, has turned to crowdfunding in order to bring back the series. Just hours after launching a Kickstarter page, the project has already clocked $420,000 of its $2 million goal.

While $2 million will fund the first three episodes, Hodgson says, a stretch goal of $5.5 million would fund a full-season of 12 installments. Other recent rebooted TV shows to go the crowdsourcing route, he notes, include Veronica Mars, Reading Rainbow and Super Troopers.

In addition to funding new episodes, Hodgson told EW that he hopes the crowdfunding effort will serve as a promotional tool as well as a siren song of sorts to gather together those who have contributed to the show in the past, including cast and crew members. However, the rebooted series will feature an all-new cast.

Related: Mario, the World's Most Famous Video-Game Character, Is 30 Years Old

