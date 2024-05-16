📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

An Iconic Las Vegas Casino Is Shuttering This Summer After 34 Years The Mirage will close on July 17.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
An exterior view of The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Another Las Vegas landmark bites the dust.

The Mirage Hotel & Casino, a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip for 34 years, will be shutting down, effective July 17, to undergo a rebranding and renovation estimated to take about three years.

The Mirage, which opened in 1989, is part of the Wynn brand and is considered one of the first luxury resorts on the Strip. The hotel was also infamously the home of the Siegfried & Roy show.

"Over the next two months we will bid farewell to this iconic and historic property and then we will commence an incredible transformation," says a notice posted to the casino's official Facebook page. "We would like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests."

The resort will rebrand as the Hard Rock Las Vegas. The Hard Rock currently has over 31 hotel properties. Hard Rock Las Vegas is set to have a 700-foot tower shaped like a guitar, similar to the brand's Hollywood, Florida location.

MGM Resorts acquired the Mirage in 2000 from Wynn but resold it in 2022 to Hard Rock International in a cash deal that cost an estimated $1.075 billion.

"We'd like to thank the Las Vegas community and team members for warmly welcoming Hard Rock after enjoying 34 years at The Mirage," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International in a company release. "We'd also like to thank the Unions, community leaders, local and state government organizations, and the Gaming Commission for their support and fair negotiations over the past year. Also, we are grateful to MGM for assisting with our transition."

Hard Rock will pay $80 million in severance packages to laid-off employees. The company said it expects the new hotel to double the number of jobs the Mirage had and generate an estimated 2,500 construction jobs during the construction and renovation of the new resort.

Those with bookings at The Mirage past July 14 will be automatically canceled and refunded.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

